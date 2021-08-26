fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

MIAA announces mandate on masks for indoor sports through Oct. 1

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 26, 2021, 12 minutes ago
Girls' volleyball players in the state will continue to wear masks at the start of the upcoming fall season, at least until October 1, according to a mandate issued by the MIAA Thursday.
On Aug. 18, during the first in-person meeting of the MIAA’s Board of Directors since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, officials declined to issue any mask mandates ahead of the fall season, instead opting to wait for guidance from state governing bodies.

This week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) issued that guidance and the MIAA announced that it would follow direction in accordance with that action by requiring masks for any activity in which student-athletes and coaches are indoors. Masks are not required and remain optional for any student-athletes and coaches during outdoor activities.

Per a statement issued by new MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin, who took over for the retired Bill Gaine on Monday, these are the minimum required safety standards that are consistent with protocols implemented during athletic activities throughout the school day.

For the fall season, indoor sports include girls’ volleyball, cheerleading, swimming, and unified basketball.

The safety standards will be reviewed prior to Oct 1.


