Orioles ended a hideous 19-game losing streak, but their season remains stacked with lowlights

The Orioles ended a 19-game losing streak Wednesday night, rallying from a 6-2 deficit to beat Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in Baltimore.

Somehow, the worst was yet to come.

In May, the Baltimore Orioles lost 14 straight games. In June, they won two games over an 18-game stretch. July saw a 1-8 run.

The skid was the longest in the majors since the Royals lost 19 straight in 2005. Baltimore was outscored by 108 runs during this futile stretch and had just a single one-run loss, against the Braves last weekend.

Among the lowlights: a 13-1 thrashing at the hands of the Yankees, a 16-2 loss to the Red Sox and a 10-0 blowout delivered by the Rays, against whom the Orioles are a woeful 1-15 this season.

The Orioles became the first team since the 1935 Boston Braves to suffer multiple losing streaks of at least 14 games in the same season. A silver lining? They fell two games short of the American League record of 21 straight losses, set by, yes, the Orioles in 1988.

A shaky start by Ohtani opened the door Wednesday and left the Angels bullpen with too much to do.

The Angels were up, 6-2, in the fourth inning and led, 6-4, when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutierrez drew bases-loaded walks to put the Orioles up, 7-6, and pinch hitter Austin Hays added a two-run double.

Ohtani allowed three homers on the mound and struck out three times at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani has a bad reaction to striking out. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

It was 6-5 when Angels reliever Jake Petricka (0-1) allowed a single, a double, and an intentional walk to start the bottom of the eighth. He then walked Urías, his final batter, on four pitches to tie the game.

Tanner Scott (5-4) won in relief for the Orioles.

How did it get so bad for Baltimore? Just look at the numbers. The starting rotation is historically weak. Entering Wednesday, the starters had an MLB-worst 6.33 earned run average, more than a full run worse than the Pirates, the team directly ahead at 5.31. Dean Kremer and Keegan Akin have combined to go 0-15 with a 7.62 ERA and 1.72 WHIP. (On average, American League starters have a 4.43 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.)

Jorge López has the worst ERA in baseball — 6.30 — among starters with at least 100 innings pitched. The second-worst belongs to teammate Matt Harvey (6.27).

If the season ended today, Orioles starters would have the fourth-worst ERA on record since 1901, the start of baseball’s modern era.

Baltimore’s hitting isn’t much better. The Orioles are batting .238, which ranks 18th, with a .704 OPS (21st).

Such futility has become the norm for a once-proud franchise that has not been remotely relevant in decades, barring one stretch from 2012 to 2016 when the Orioles won one AL East crown, made three postseason appearances, and won more regular-season games than any other AL team.

Baltimore is on track to finish last in the AL East for the fourth time in five seasons, with the only outlier being last year’s pandemic-abbreviated season, when they finished fourth, one game ahead of the Red Sox.

It’s gotten to the point where MLB is considering corrective measures to deal with teams such as the Orioles, Tigers, Pirates, Mariners, and Marlins, whose perpetual ineptitude have given rise to accusations of tanking. MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and in the first face-to-face negotiations with player representatives earlier this month, MLB officials reportedly proposed a $100 million salary minimum for each team, to be paid for by charging big-spending teams more for exceeding the luxury tax.

The Orioles have had one of the sport’s lowest four Opening Day payrolls in each of the past three seasons, and their highest-paid player this season (Chris Davis) just retired amid a bloated contract that will continue to pay him even after he has stopped playing. According to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, other MLB executives regard the franchise “as an embarrassment, an example of tanking gone haywire.”

Though it’s in short supply at Camden Yards, hope could rest in a fairly stocked minor league system that includes catcher Adley Rutschman (the No. 1 pick of the 2019 amateur draft who is considered one of the sport’s top prospects), righthander Grayson Rodriguez (who has an 8-1 minor league record this season) and outfielder Heston Kjerstad (the No. 2 pick in 2020 who has yet to play professionally because of myocarditis).

But that’s for a different season. In this one, Baltimore is on the fast track to reach 100 losses for the third time in four years, with the exception being that shortened 2020 campaign. The Orioles should also become the first team since the expansion New York Mets in 1962-65 to lose at least 108 games in three consecutive non-abbreviated seasons. There is a slim chance they will lose at least 116, which would be the most in the majors since the Tigers went 43-119 in 2003.

The Orioles’ trajectory may change at some point, either via forced competitiveness or talent coming of age. But for now, it continues to point down. Just how far down remains to be seen.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report