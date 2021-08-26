Patriots acquire rookie cornerback Shaun Wade in trade with Ravens

Wade, who grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., and attended high school at Trinity Christian Academy, redshirted his freshman year at Ohio State. He went on to become an important part of the secondary, playing in 35 games and starting 19. He finished his college career with 91 tackles, including five for a loss, 19 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two sacks.

The Ravens selected the 22-year-old Wade in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He played three years at Ohio State, where he was a team captain and a consensus All-American last season. He also was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.

Following his first two college seasons, Wade was considered a potential first-round pick. When he decided to return to school for the 2020 season, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he should be considered “the top corner” in college football.

But his performance last year dipped for a variety of reasons, which, in turn, caused his draft stock to drop.

“I’ve had a chip on my shoulder since the 2020 season ended,” Wade said after the Ravens selected him in May. “I know what I can do. They know I have first-round talent and I know I have first-round talent. Right now, it’s just putting it on the field and showing it every day.

“I had a lot of things going on, family situations, injuries, surgeries, turf toe, knee problems, people dying. At the end of the day, it’s called adversity. That’s something I’ve been through. Everybody’s got a different story. All you have to do is keep on living and keep on having fun.”

Wade was sidelined for Ohio State’s first pro day in March because of a turf toe injury, but he was able to participate on the second one in mid-April. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and logged a vertical jump of 37.5 inches. He measured in at 6 feet 1 inche and 196 pounds.

The Patriots have Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, and Joejuan Williams available at cornerback. Gilmore has remained on the physically unable to perform list throughout training camp amid a contract dispute.

