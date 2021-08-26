Pedro Severino helps Orioles slam the door shut on Angels in 13-1 rout

Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31 and took its first series since a three-game sweep of Washington from July 23-25. The Orioles hit three homers off Ohtani a night earlier, although the two-way star left the mound with the lead.

Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six.

A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again, getting a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday.

Keegan Akin (1-8) picked up his second career win, allowing one run and three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over season-high seven innings. Baltimore had lost its last 12 games when Akin appeared as a starter or out of the bullpen.

The Orioles led 3-1 in the fifth when Severino hammered reliever Jake Petricka’s first pitch into the center-field bullpen. It was the second career grand slam for Severino and third for the team this season.

Elvis Peguero (0-1) was charged with five of the six runs the Angels allowed in the inning.

Severino added a two-run single in the eighth to score Baltimore’s final two runs. His six RBIs were a career high.

Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle went 2 for 4 with a walk and added a two-run single in eighth, extending his on-base streak to a season-high 17 games. Ramón Urias had three hits and two RBIs.

Ohtani hit a towering blast over the right-field wall on the game’s second pitch, his third leadoff homer this season.

The Orioles tied the game in the third on a run-scoring single by Kelvin Gutierrez that scored Jahmai Jones, who doubled off starter Jaime Barria.

The Orioles took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Trey Mancini that bounced out of the infield. DJ Stewart followed with a run-scoring double.

Jonathan India powers Reds over Brewers

Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, to avoid a three-game sweep.

Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8½ games. Cincinnati does hold the second NL wild card spot.

Gray (6-6) struck out six while walking only two batters and didn’t give up his first hit until Avisail Garcia’s two-out single in the fourth. In the sixth, he loaded the bases with two outs but got Rowdy Tellez to ground out to first.

It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for Gray, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 innings.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 4⅔ innings before leaving the game with tightness in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

A leadoff single and an error by Anderson set the stage for India’s three-run homer off Hunter Strickland in the fifth. The rookie’s 17th homer this season made it 4-0. Castellanos led off the sixth with his 24th.

Luis Urias led off the seventh with his 17th homer for Milwaukee.

Luis Robert sparks White Sox over Blue Jays

Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-7. José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.

Rodón (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, Rodón hadn’t pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs and Leury Garcia had two RBIs and scored twice as the White Sox held on after building a 9-2 lead.

Marcus Semien hit two home runs for the Blue Jays, a solo shot off Rodón in the first and a two-run blast off Michael Kopech as Toronto closed the gap with a five-run sixth. The homers were his 31st and 32nd.

Ryan Tepera and Garrett Crochet each pitched one scoreless inning of relief and Craig Kimbrel finished for his first save with the White Sox, his 24th in 27 chances this season.

Chicago’s first three home runs came off starter Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7). The lefthander had allowed just one home run over his previous eight starts but gave up three in a span of seven batters in the second and third innings.

It was the eighth time in his career Ryu has allowed three homers in a game. He last did it Sept 7, 2020, against the New York Yankees.

Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins suffers season-ending abdominal tear

Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger announced Thursday.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes. Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East.

Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season, but he aggravated it when he dove awkwardly for a ball at Washington on Aug. 5.

He spent two weeks on the injured list, returned to the lineup Sunday and hit two homers in a win at San Diego. He didn’t start again until Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay, during which he made a few plays in the field that further exacerbated the injury.

Hoskins’ final at-bat this season was a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Rays.

He said Thursday he can’t move laterally at first base or run well enough to continue playing.

“It stinks,” he said. “The magnitude with where we are as a team and the time of year, as a player you want to be out there to help your team as much as you can. There’s been a lot of effort the last couple weeks to make that an option, but unfortunately sometimes the body just doesn’t respond.”

The Phillies placed Hoskins back on the 10-day injured list. Hoskins said he will likely have surgery within the next week and that the recovery period is 6 to 8 weeks.

Philadelphia has 36 games remaining, although only six of those are against teams with winning records — including a three-game set at Atlanta in late September.

Dodgers prevail in 16-inning marathon over Padres

Wednesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres goes into the record books as a 5-3 win in 16 innings for LA, But it did not capture the epic nature of this 5-hour, 49-minute matchup.

This San Diego marathon was the longest game since MLB adopted a rule that placed a runner at second base to hasten the end of extra-inning games and the longest since the 2019 season. It featured 35 base runners and 19 pitchers who threw 489 pitches. The Padres had only four hits on the night and did not score between the third and 14th innings. Dodgers pitchers issued eight intentional walks. By the time the game ended at one minute before 1 a.m. Pacific Time, 47 players had been used and the Padres had been forced to use two pitchers as pinch hitters.

For the first five extra innings, neither team could score. Then, in the 15th, each scored twice.

“I’m pretty beat,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, according to MLB.com, “but you feel a lot better after a win. Our guys, I’ve got to give those guys credit. . . . There’s just so much to unpack, but to come away with a win was huge.”

After a home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the 15th, A.J. Pollock gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead with a leadoff two-run homer in the 16th and Shane Greene, the last pitching option for LA, recorded the save for a bullpen that had allowed only one hit over a 9 ⅓ inning stretch.



