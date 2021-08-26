Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm part of three-way tie for the lead at the BMW Championship

Three days after heaving his 3-wood over the fence on his final hole at Liberty National, McIlroy used his new club — an old 3-wood he found in his garage — to smash a 285-yard shot up the hill and over a bunker that set up his eagle putt to move into a share of the lead.

McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Md., on his way to an 8-under-par 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.

Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick.

McIlroy hasn't opened with a score this low since a 64 at the Tour Championship last year, and that's where he's trying to return. He is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 after the BMW Championship make it to East Lake.

“I've went through playoff stretches before where you’re always in that lead group. You’re either 1, 2 or 3 in the FedEx Cup, and that can sort of take its mental toll,” he said. “I'm in a position where I need to play well just to play next week. There is an element of free-wheeling.”

As for Rahm, he is rested and relentless as ever.

The US Open champion and world No. 1 had five birdies on the front and kept bogeys off his card for a 64. It was the 15th time in his last 17 rounds dating to Sunday at the PGA Championship that he shot in the 60s.

Rahm is coming off a third-place finish in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener last week at Liberty National, losing a two-shot lead on the back nine. That might have bothered him more in the past, except that he was thrilled for Tony Finau, and he's become a fan of Ted Lasso.

The Spaniard as strong as a bull prefers to be a goldfish.

“Happiest animal in the world is a goldfish. You know why? He's got a 10-second memory,” Rahm said, reciting a famous line from the Ted Lasso series. “Played great golf last week, just a couple of bad swings down the stretch, and that's the most important thing to remember.”

Burns also played bogey-free in posting his fourth score of 64 in his last eight rounds. While he's set for the Tour Championship, a big week at Caves Valley might make him a popular topic for one of the six captain's picks for the Ryder Cup.

It’s a tough position for several players either trying to get the sixth and final automatic spot on the US team this week, or at least get Captain Steve Stricker’s attention. Burns is among those trying to think only of task at hand, whatever that may be.

“Right now I'm focused on trying to give you the best answer I can, and after that I'll try to figure out what I want to eat and just continue to do that over and over,” Burns said.

Eighteen players were at 67 or lower, a group that included Sergio Garcia (65), Patrick Cantlay (66) and Finau, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson (67).

European — James Morrison shot a course-record 10-under-par 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Morrison made nine birdies and an eagle, dropping just one shot at the par-4 18th hole which he played in his outward nine.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, the French lefthander, and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place. Andy Sullivan and Dean Burmester were another shot back.

Curtis Cup ― Annabell Fuller and Caley McGinty were part of two winning matches as Great Britain & Ireland jumped out to a 4½-1½ lead over the Americans after the first round at Conwy, Wales.

Hannah Darling teamed with Fuller in fourballs to beat Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, and Darling also partnered with Louise Duncan in halving the opening foursomes match against Heck and Rose Zhang, the top two women amateurs in the world.