fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: What’s your favorite sports card?

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated August 26, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Vintage sports cards for the Celtics' Sam Jones, K.C. Jones, and Tommy Heinsohn are shown at a sports card show in Woburn.
Vintage sports cards for the Celtics' Sam Jones, K.C. Jones, and Tommy Heinsohn are shown at a sports card show in Woburn.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Collecting sports cards became massively popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, eBay reported sales in 2020 increased on the site by 142 percent over 2019, with more than 4 million cards sold.

The market was driven in part by the wholly relatable tug of nostalgia, and the quest to feel joy about something during months of isolation.

Read the story: Inside the pandemic sports card surge, driven by nostalgia and the lure of big money

Do you collect sports cards? Do you have a favorite in your collection or one you owned previously? Tell us below.

We’ll be sharing the best reader submissions. If you’d like to participate, include your email in our survey so we can contact you to submit a photo.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Boston Globe video