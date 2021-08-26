Tell us: What’s your favorite sports card?

Collecting sports cards became massively popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, eBay reported sales in 2020 increased on the site by 142 percent over 2019, with more than 4 million cards sold.

The market was driven in part by the wholly relatable tug of nostalgia, and the quest to feel joy about something during months of isolation.

