Thursday’s Patriots practice report: Josh Uche has a monster day on defense

Uche was a monster in the middle of New England’s defense on Day 2 of joint practices, wreaking havoc on and running over the visitors from the NFC East and building on what has been a most impressive summer.

The “Mohawk Warrior” and the “Son of Digger” were some of the scarier-looking vehicles, though many of the Giants football players might have tapped Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as the most ferocious vessel on the premises.

FOXBOROUGH — The big trucks pulled into Gillette Stadium Thursday in preparation for the Monster Jam event on tap for this weekend.

The second-year player closed training camp with his best practice yet, collecting three would-be sacks (there’s a no-violence policy when it comes to quarterbacks) and drawing a holding penalty during full-team periods.

Advertisement

“Really talented. Loves football,” said fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy. “Plays with a lot of passion, and as he keeps putting himself further each and every day, the better off he’ll be.”

Uche, who missed Wednesday’s practice for an undisclosed reason, clearly has benefited from a full and healthy training camp after being hampered last year. He figures to play a prominent role — or roles — in New England’s revamped front seven.

“He’s like a little [Matt] Judon,” said Dont’a Hightower, comparing Uche to another Patriots linebacker who has enjoyed a standout summer.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder); TEs Matt LaCosse and Kahale Warring; DTs Byron Cowart (PUP) and Nick Thurman; LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (NFI); CBs Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and Justin Bethel; S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

Cam Newton returned after finishing his five-day reentry cadence as part of COVID-19 protocol.

Rookie receiver Tre Nixon was in full pads for the first time in two weeks.

Advertisement

INJURIES: Center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones left early. Andrews, who had his helmet knocked early in practice (a Giants defender was whistled for illegal hands to the face), walked off with a trainer. It’s unclear whether Andrews was hurt on that play.

Jones was spotted limping toward the medical building with trainer Jim Whalen. Jones missed last week’s game against the Eagles after suffering an injury in practice but he was a full participant this week.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAY

▪ Kendrick Bourne’s back-of-the-end-zone catch was special. He gained a step on corner Sam Beal and tiptoed along the sideline while catching a howitzer from Mac Jones. Newton, who was not involved in the play, ran half the length of the field to celebrate with Bourne in the end zone.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ The Patriots starting front seven pretty much had their way against New York for most of the two practices. One particular play Thursday summed things up when Van Noy would have had a sack, the Giants were called for defensive holding, and Devin McCourty intercepted a long Daniel Jones pass. It might have been the football equivalent of the Gordie Howe hat trick.

▪ Devin McCourty came within a whisker of picking off Daniel Jones, and he heard about it from old friend Logan Ryan.

▪ Ryan also crashed Hightower’s media session, jumping in with a big bear hug for his former teammate.

Advertisement

▪ The Patriots iced kicker Ryan Santoso.

▪ The teams did more work on onside kicks, with Isaiah Zuber and Jonnu Smith standing out on New England’s hands team.

▪ The individual trench drills featured a lot of combination blocks.

▪ Giants star running back Saquon Barkley participated in four seven-on-seven reps, his first of training camp as he comes back from a torn ACL. He had one catch.

▪ Robert Kraft watched most of practice. The Kraft helicopter landed, took off, and landed again during practice.

▪ Patriots great Tedy Bruschi caught up with former Giants standout center Shaun O’Hara on the field before practice.

▪ This marked the unofficial end of training camp and the final practice open to the public and fully open to media. Media will now be limited to small windows during each session.

UP NEXT

Friday: Practice, TBA. Closed to the public.

Saturday: Off

Sunday: Exhibition finale at NY Giants, 6 p.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.