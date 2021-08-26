Titans’ outbreak now at nine; QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID list

Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard joined four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tannehill practiced Tuesday and talked to reporters afterward.

“We’ve had two people that I know personally that have lost loved ones over the last couple of days to COVID from symptoms and complications,” Robinson said. “And it’s a life-saving vaccine.”

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson made a plea Thursday for people to get the “life-saving” COVID-19 vaccination as the Titans’ virus outbreak grew to nine, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill .

That makes three Titans starters out. Coach Mike Vrabel revealed Thursday on a Zoom session with reporters that special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman also has been affected, missing the past two days of work, and likely missing Saturday night’s preseason finale against Chicago (1-1).

Advertisement

The Titans GM said the team is close to being either 97 percent or 98 percent vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.

Vrabel announced Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay, 34-3, in Florida following two days of joint practices with the Bucs. He later received monoclonal antibodies treatment.

Colts put All-Pro guard Nelson on COVID list

The Indianapolis Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fisher has not practiced because he is recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in January. He’s not expected to play until late September or early October. He signed as a free agent in April with the hope he would replace Colts longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired after last season.

Nelson returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks following surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. He did limited work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but was not expected to play in Friday night’s preseason finale at Detroit. The three-time All-Pro, who has never missed a start in his pro career, intends to keep that streak intact when the Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.

Advertisement

The Colts have been one of the NFL’s least vaccinated teams though coach Frank Reich recently said the percentage of those who have taken at least one shot had improved to more than 75 percent.

Injured Beckham taking major steps for Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback is closer to completion.

Beckham, who has slowly increased his activities since the Browns opened training camp last month, took his first snaps in team drills during practice — a major step in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

Beckham was on the field for a handful of plays in the 11 on 11 period, and the star wide receiver also caught passes in 7 on 7 drills, his most significant work to date.

Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 7 last season against Cincinnati and wasn’t a part of Cleveland’s run to the playoffs. He arrived at camp in phenomenal shape and well ahead of schedule.

The Browns have taken a cautious approach with Beckham, with the idea of having him ready for the Sept. 12 season opener against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa won’t play in exhibition finale

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and most of the other Miami Dolphins starters will sit out the team’s exhibition finale Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

Several starting offensive linemen will likely see action, coach Brian Flores said.

“We’ve got to play the game, so we’re not going to rest everybody,” Flores said. “So there will be some guys in there who will get an opportunity. But we’ll try to rest most of the — let’s call them ‘starters.’ ”