Upset he was burned by Mac Jones Wednesday, Giants cornerback Logan Ryan bounces back against Patriots

Ryan, now in his ninth NFL season, lambasted the showing as his “worst day of football” in a long time. He gave credit to the Patriots, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2013, calling them “the best situational team in football.”

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones had just carved up New York’s defense, putting together his best performance of training camp. With a completion rate over 85 percent, Jones executed effectively in all settings, whether it was 7-on-7, 11-on-11, two-minute, or red zone.

FOXBOROUGH — Giants cornerback Logan Ryan was not happy at the conclusion of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots.

“I was really frustrated,” Ryan said. “They’ve got a good, young quarterback, who’s smart. Obviously, they’ve got a great play-caller, a great scheme.”

When the teams returned Thursday for the second of two joint practices, Ryan made it a point to ensure that he and the Giants’ defense bounced back.

Said Ryan: “As a leader, like, ‘How am I going to respond? Am I going to drop my head? Am I going to call it a day? Am I going to get all these pats on the back and ‘atta boys’ because I played here before? Or am I going to come out and respond?”

The Giants defense certainly fared better on Thursday. During an 11-on-11 period, Ryan intercepted Jones by undercutting a pass intended for tight end Jonnu Smith. On the play prior, safety Xavier McKinney nearly picked off Jones, too, but settled for a pass break-up.

Even when the defense was on the sideline, Ryan also made sure to have some fun and make his voice heard.

On one play, Patriots safety Devin McCourty was a split-second late in jumping a route and missed picking off Daniel Jones in the red zone. McCourty was upset with himself, and Ryan, a fellow Rutgers product, wasn’t going to let it go. He flew off the sideline, helmet off, and engaged in a little playful jawing with his old friend.

After practice, Ryan seemed pleased with his team’s outing.

“Fortunately, we got a second chance at it and I think we responded better,” he said.

Still, Ryan had some praise for Jones.

“I think he’s a good young quarterback,” he said. “He’s pretty smart with what he does. I hear he’s a hard worker, and I know the guys like him. So, it’s good for him.”

Michel surprised by trade

A day after the Patriots dealt him to the Los Angeles Rams, running back Sony Michel said he was “surprised” to get traded.

“I would assume that most people when they’re traded, they’re surprised,” Michel said Thursday.

The Patriots sent Michel to the Rams in exchange for 2022 fifth- and sixth-round picks, though those two selections could convert to a fourth-rounder if the Rams receive a compensatory pick.

The move addresses New England’s glut of running backs, and seems to be a vote of confidence for the group’s depth. But Michel said he never thought about the possibility of being traded heading into training camp this season.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Not at all.”

As for his approach with his new team? Michel, who could earn a significant amount of carries with Cam Akers out for the year, doesn’t seem fazed.

“Just as professionals, that’s part of our jobs, to be able to process things fast when things are thrown at you,” he said. “It’s just like a football game, things are thrown at you that you didn’t expect. It’s all about trying to process it and adapt to it.”

Reconnecting

After practice, Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder mingled with a number of his former teammates, including McCourty, long snapper Joe Cardona, and special teamer Matthew Slater. Giants coach Joe Judge, a former Patriots special teams coordinator, also joined the reunion . . . Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was back at practice again.

