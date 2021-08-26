Women’s sports at Northeastern and Boston College receive major funding boost

The CBCU in return will have its logo on the ice at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena and at four BC athletics facilities where the school’s top six women’s programs compete.

The City of Boston Credit Union celebrated Women’s Equality Day in a big way on Thursday, investing $350,000 to support women’s athletics at Boston College and Northeastern University.

“The City of Boston Credit Union has historically invested into youth female athletics,” said Neil Gordon, CEO of the City of Boston Credit Union, in an email. “Today we are doubling down and now will invest into women athletics at the collegiate level with two premier educational institutions, Boston College and Northeastern University. This multi-year investment allows City of Boston Credit Union to invest into women today so that they will be successful tomorrow.”

Among the attendees at a media event at BC’s Conte Forum to mark the announcement and film a television commercial were Northeastern volleyball player Samantha Shupe, Northeastern’s women’s volleyball coach Lenika Vazquez; Boston College women’s basketball coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee; Northeastern deputy athletic director Regina Sullivan; and Boston College women’s hockey coach Katie King-Crowley.

In February, CBCU will honor National Girls and Women in Sports Day by sponsoring a clinic for BC female athletes plus take part in events at Northeastern.

“Our female student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, in collegiate, professional and Olympic sports, and in the community,” said Sullivan in a press release. “This support will ensure that they continue to access incredible opportunities both in college and beyond. We are so appreciative of the City of Boston Credit Union for recognizing and investing in women athletes.”

In a statement, Patrick Kraft, BC’s director of athletics, said “Women’s athletics is an integral and exciting aspect of the Boston College community, as demonstrated by our women’s lacrosse team winning a national championship just a few months ago and many of our other women’s programs experiencing unprecedented success. The generosity from the City of Boston Credit Union will help us to build on this momentum and impact our women’s programs for years to come.”

CBCU has also partnered with non-collegiate girls youth programs in both Boston and greater Boston.

