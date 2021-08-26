Photos from Afghanistan following explosions outside Kabul’s airport

Officials say more than a dozen people were killed and more were wounded when suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”

Here are photos from the scene.