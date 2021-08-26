fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos from Afghanistan following explosions outside Kabul’s airport

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated August 26, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Medical staff bring an injured man to a hospital in an ambulance after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.
Medical staff bring an injured man to a hospital in an ambulance after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Officials say more than a dozen people were killed and more were wounded when suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”

Here are photos from the scene.

A person wounded in a bomb blast outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, arrives at a hospital in Kabul.
A person wounded in a bomb blast outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, arrives at a hospital in Kabul. Victor J. Blue/NYT
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Nillab Burhan/Associated Press
Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.
Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
An ambulance rushes to the site of an explosion near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.
An ambulance rushes to the site of an explosion near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. JIM HUYLEBROEK/NYT
A person wounded in an explosion near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, arrives on a stretcher at a hospital in Kabul.
A person wounded in an explosion near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, arrives on a stretcher at a hospital in Kabul. JIM HUYLEBROEK/NYT
People are sent away from the scene of a bomb blast outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
People are sent away from the scene of a bomb blast outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.JIM HUYLEBROEK/NYT
In this frame grab from video, a medical worker attends to a person wounded in a deadly explosion at the Kabul airport, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
In this frame grab from video, a medical worker attends to a person wounded in a deadly explosion at the Kabul airport, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Associated Press


