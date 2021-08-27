‘The Conners’ to go live — again — in season 4 premiere

I occasionally hear from fans of “The Conners,” the series that spun out of “Roseanne” when Roseanne spun out of control (again). No one seems to feel that the show completely lost itself after its original star got the boot, and I tend to agree with them. So far, “The Conners” has been a decent continuation of the family story, with the usual balance of insanity and sentiment. It certainly doesn’t break new ground, but, you know, most ABC family comedies don’t.

I mention it because the fourth season will premiere on Sept. 22, and it will be a live episode. It’s the show’s second live one, after the live half-hour that took place on the night of the New Hampshire Primary in 2020. I love it when shows go live; it adds a nice sense that anything might happen, a welcome contrast to the usual prefab sitcom mode.