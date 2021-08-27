The second 25: More episodes to remember

Hundreds of standout episodes have been released since 2000. Twenty-five picks? That’s just a drop in the bucket. So here is another drop in the bucket, 25 other episodes worth remembering.
“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” / ”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Are women subjected to sexist media scrutiny? Guilty as charged.
“American Bitch” / “Girls”
This challenging “bottle episode” directly takes on power imbalances and sexism, as Hannah gets drawn into the clutches of Matthew Rhys’s predatory author.
“Debate” / “Veep”
Selina’s new haircut is a fail — “It’s the worst use of scissors since my failed vasectomy,” says Mike — but her twitch saves the day.
“Lemons” / “Black-ish”
Donald Trump is elected, and everyone has strong feelings about it.
“11 p.m.-12 a.m.” / ”24″
Nina’s a mole, and she kills Jack’s wife, and the show officially means business.
“Jackie Daytona” / ”What We Do in the Shadows”
A classic in which Laszlo becomes an all-American dude who loves classic rock, jeans, toothpicks, and pickup trucks.
“My Musical” / “Scrubs”
Song and dance worked like a charm in this surreal, top-notch comedy.
“Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 2” / “Louie”
Parker Posey takes Louie to the edge — of masculinity, of life — and back.
“All His Angels” / “Vikings”
Ragnar welcomes death in a snake pit.
“The Ski Lift” / ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Larry feigns Orthodox Judaism to help Richard Lewis get a kidney, and . . .
“Remedial Chaos Theory” / “Community”
Timelines, story lines, and a concept that won’t quit.
“The Dundies” / ”The Office”
The awards ceremony that brings out the worst (i.e. the best) in Michael.
“Grandpa” / ”High Maintenance”
A dog’s-eye view of New York in all its randomness.
“Bloody Harlan” / “Justified”
The show’s best plotline culminates with Mags Bennett’s suicide by moonshine.
“Li’l Sebastian” / ”Parks and Recreation”
He was “an animal, a legend, a friend,” as Leslie put it.
“Stories” / ”Broad City”
An Instagram birthday celebration of Abbi and Ilana on the streets of New York.
“The Bubble” / ”30 Rock”
This personal favorite gave us the alternate reality of pretty people.
“Motherboy XXX” / ”Arrested Development”
Freud, you deserve a story credit.
“Sandy Passage” / “Documentary Now!”
The “Grey Gardens” you didn’t know you wanted.
“Aberfan” / “The Crown”
The queen reveals her emotional lack after a catastrophic mining accident.
“Connection Lost” / ”Modern Family”
An inventive break from formula to view all the characters on Claire’s laptop.
“Pool” / “Shrill”
Body image, this is your opus.
“Michael’s Gambit” / ”The Good Place”
And just like that, everything you know is wrong.
“Alive in Tucson” / ”The Last Man on Earth”
Will Forte dazzles as Phil who, thinking he’s alone, flirts with a mannequin.
“House by the Lake” / ”The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Mid-killing spree, Andrew Cunanan takes a friend on the run as a hostage, and I only realized I was clenching my jaw when this masterful and disturbing episode was over.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.