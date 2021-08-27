The second 25: More episodes to remember

Are women subjected to sexist media scrutiny? Guilty as charged.

Hundreds of standout episodes have been released since 2000. Twenty-five picks? That’s just a drop in the bucket. So here is another drop in the bucket, 25 other episodes worth remembering.

“American Bitch” / “Girls”

This challenging “bottle episode” directly takes on power imbalances and sexism, as Hannah gets drawn into the clutches of Matthew Rhys’s predatory author.

“Debate” / “Veep”

Selina’s new haircut is a fail — “It’s the worst use of scissors since my failed vasectomy,” says Mike — but her twitch saves the day.

Advertisement

“Lemons” / “Black-ish”

Donald Trump is elected, and everyone has strong feelings about it.

“11 p.m.-12 a.m.” / ”24″

Nina’s a mole, and she kills Jack’s wife, and the show officially means business.

“Jackie Daytona” / ”What We Do in the Shadows”

A classic in which Laszlo becomes an all-American dude who loves classic rock, jeans, toothpicks, and pickup trucks.

“My Musical” / “Scrubs”

Song and dance worked like a charm in this surreal, top-notch comedy.

“Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 2” / “Louie”

Parker Posey takes Louie to the edge — of masculinity, of life — and back.

“All His Angels” / “Vikings”

Ragnar welcomes death in a snake pit.

“The Ski Lift” / ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Larry feigns Orthodox Judaism to help Richard Lewis get a kidney, and . . .

“Remedial Chaos Theory” / “Community”

Timelines, story lines, and a concept that won’t quit.

“The Dundies” / ”The Office”

The awards ceremony that brings out the worst (i.e. the best) in Michael.

“Grandpa” / ”High Maintenance”

A dog’s-eye view of New York in all its randomness.

“Bloody Harlan” / “Justified”

The show’s best plotline culminates with Mags Bennett’s suicide by moonshine.

Advertisement

“Li’l Sebastian” / ”Parks and Recreation”

He was “an animal, a legend, a friend,” as Leslie put it.

“Stories” / ”Broad City”

An Instagram birthday celebration of Abbi and Ilana on the streets of New York.

“The Bubble” / ”30 Rock”

This personal favorite gave us the alternate reality of pretty people.

“Motherboy XXX” / ”Arrested Development”

Freud, you deserve a story credit.

“Sandy Passage” / “Documentary Now!”

The “Grey Gardens” you didn’t know you wanted.

“Aberfan” / “The Crown”

The queen reveals her emotional lack after a catastrophic mining accident.

“Connection Lost” / ”Modern Family”

An inventive break from formula to view all the characters on Claire’s laptop.

“Pool” / “Shrill”

Body image, this is your opus.

“Michael’s Gambit” / ”The Good Place”

And just like that, everything you know is wrong.

“Alive in Tucson” / ”The Last Man on Earth”

Will Forte dazzles as Phil who, thinking he’s alone, flirts with a mannequin.

“House by the Lake” / ”The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Mid-killing spree, Andrew Cunanan takes a friend on the run as a hostage, and I only realized I was clenching my jaw when this masterful and disturbing episode was over.

































“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” / ”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Are women subjected to sexist media scrutiny? Guilty as charged.

“American Bitch” / “Girls”

This challenging “bottle episode” directly takes on power imbalances and sexism, as Hannah gets drawn into the clutches of Matthew Rhys’s predatory author.

Advertisement

“Debate” / “Veep”

Selina’s new haircut is a fail — “It’s the worst use of scissors since my failed vasectomy,” says Mike — but her twitch saves the day.

“Lemons” / “Blackish”

Trump is elected, and everyone has strong feelings about it.

“11 p.m.-12 a.m.” / ”24″

Nina’s a mole, and she kills Jack’s wife, and the show officially means business.

“Jackie Daytona” / ”What We Do in the Shadows”

A classic in which Laszlo becomes an all-American dude who loves classic rock, jeans, toothpicks, and pickup trucks.

“My Musical” / “Scrubs”

Song and dance worked like a charm in this surreal, top-notch comedy.

“Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 2” / “Louie”

Parker Posey takes Louie to the edge — of masculinity, of life — and back.

“All His Angels” / “Vikings”

Ragnar welcomes death in a snake pit.

“The Ski Lift” / ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Larry feigns Orthodox Judaism to help Richard Lewis get a kidney, and . . .

“Remedial Chaos Theory” / “Community”

Timelines, story lines, and a concept that won’t quit.

“The Dundies” / ”The Office”

The awards ceremony that brings out the worst (i.e. the best) in Michael.

“Grandpa” / ”High Maintenance

A dog’s-eye view of New York in all its randomness.

“Bloody Harlan” / “Justified”

The show’s best plotline culminates with Mags Bennett’s suicide by moonshine.

“Li’l Sebastian” / ”Parks and Recreation”

He was “an animal, a legend, a friend,” as Leslie put it.

“Stories” / ”Broad City”

An Instagram birthday celebration of Abbi and Ilana on the streets of New York.

Advertisement

“The Bubble” / ”30 Rock”

This personal favorite gave us the alternate reality of pretty people.

“Motherboy XXX” / ”Arrested Development”

Freud, you deserve a story credit.

“Sandy Passage” / Documentary Now!”

The “Grey Gardens” you didn’t know you wanted.

“Aberfan” / “The Crown”

The queen reveals her emotional lack after a catastrophic mining accident.

“Connection Lost” / ”Modern Family”

An inventive break from formula to view all the characters on Claire’s laptop.

“Pool” / “Shrill”

Body image, this is your opus.

“Michael’s Gambit” / ”The Good Place”

And just like that, everything you know is wrong.

“Alive in Tucson” / ”The Last Man on Earth”

Will Forte dazzles as Phil who, thinking he’s alone, flirts with a mannequin.

“House By the Lake” / ”The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Mid-killing spree, Andrew Cunanan takes a friend on the run as a hostage, and I only realized I was clenching my jaw when this masterful and disturbing episode was over.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.