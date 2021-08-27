Favorite shows, but they didn’t make this list

A number of top-notch series, listed below, are not represented on my best-episodes countdown. That’s because they were steady players, shows that were consistently excellent but didn’t feature single episodes that jumped out at me. Some of them, notably “Friday Night Lights,” “Shameless,” “Deadwood,” and “The Comeback,” have provided me with some of my happiest viewing hours over the past two decades.

“Friday Night Lights”

“I May Destroy You”

“Catastrophe”

“Olive Kitteridge”

“The Good Wife”

“Man Seeking Woman”

“Deadwood”

“Rectify”

“Enlightened”

“Fargo” (seasons 1 and 2)

“The Comeback”

“Shameless”

“Rome”

“The Knick”

“Dexter” (seasons 1-4)

“Party Down”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“In Treatment” (seasons 1-3)