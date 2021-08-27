Boston restaurant tech firm Toast files for IPO

“This is only the beginning of our journey,” the company’s founders wrote in their filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “Our goal to become the platform of choice for restaurants all over the world is broad.”

The news marks a strong rebound for the local company, which just 16 months ago laid off half its staff when its customers — restaurants — were forced to shut down due to COVID-19. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TOST.

Toast, the Boston-based restaurant technology firm, filed paperwork for an initial public offering on Friday in what is one of the most anticipated deals of the year.

Toast was founded in 2011 by Aman Narang, Jon Grimm, and Steve Fredette. The company sells restaurant payment-processing hardware, including tablets and handheld devices, as well as cloud-based software to manage orders, payroll, and marketing.

As the pandemic tore through the restaurant industry, Toast suffered significant financial losses. In April 2020, the company announced plans to slash its staff by roughly 50 percent, or around 1,300 people. Chris Comparato, the company’s chief executive, said in a letter at the time that restaurant sales were down 80 percent in most cities.

During the pandemic, Toast has grown its customer base, but at a slower pace than previous years, filings show. As of June, roughly 48,000 restaurants use the company’s software, a 44 percent increase from the same month last year. The company’s customer base had grown 66 percent from June of 2019 to June 2020.

Despite that, the company says they have room to keep growing, citing that they are only in 6 percent of restaurant locations in America.

As the industry’s reliance on takeout orders increased during the pandemic, Toast officials adapted to the new reality. Toast’s revenue in the first half of 2021 more than doubled to $704 million from the same period in 2020. The company’s net loss of $235 million was up 88 percent from 2020.

Toast TakeOut, an app that allows customers to order directly from restaurants, became a priority product for the company. It created partnerships with delivery services such as DoorDash, allowing restaurants to pay a flat fee for each delivery instead of a percentage of the order.

The amount of sales that Toast’s restaurant customers processed through its system increased 125 percent in the first half of 2021 to $23.4 billion from a year earlier.

The company’s two cofounders, Stephen Fredette and Aman Narang, could become billionaires on paper if the IPO values Toast at $20 billion or more, as has been rumored on Wall Street. Fredette owns 6.96 percent of the company’s shares and Narang 5.14 percent, according to the filing. Chief executive Christopher Comparato, who joined the company in 2015, owns 2.38 percent.

Several venture capital firms could do even better. Tiger Global owns 12.78 percent of Toast’s stock, Bessemer Venture Partners owns 12.48 percent, and Steven Papa’s Technology Investment Dining Group, LLC owns 11.67 percent.

In February 2020, Toast raised $400 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, bringing its total venture haul to to more than $900 million and sending its valuation soaring to $4.9 billion.

The rise of online ordering during the pandemic also boosted Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly, which was acquired by Uber in February for $1.1 billion.

