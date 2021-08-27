Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries associated with its exercise equipment.

The company also said Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters."

In May, Peloton recalled about 125,000 of its treadmills less than a month after denying they were dangerous despite the death of at least one child and injuries to 29 users.