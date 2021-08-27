Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market kicks off two-day special event

The pop-up was born from an August 2020 shopping event with the Seaport and Black Owned Bos . and has since grown to feature more than 70 local BIPOC businesses and entrepreneurs through its monthly iterations. While the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for many traditional brick and mortar retailers, the outdoor pop-up marketplace has worked to create guidelines for social distancing in an attempt to keep both creators and shoppers safe.

Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market will celebrate Black Business Month with a weekend-long celebration on Aug. 28 and 29.An extension of the monthly event will take place in a tented area on Seaport Common and feature more than 30 businesses, including Norwood’s Emerald City Plant Shop and Hope Design , a Roxbury-founded, socially conscious clothing and accessories brand.

“At the heart of a commercial district in Boston, Seaport Common has been a phenomenal location to kick off the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. outdoor market,” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos., in a press release. “As a pop-up, the market is a one-of-a-kind experience — creating a sense of belonging and community for the vendor partners and all of the patrons. I am excited to see how the relationships fostered at the market can continue to turn into long term impactful business opportunities in the Seaport district and beyond.”

DJ Knzwrth will provide live entertainment on Aug. 28, and DJ Slick Vick takes over on Aug. 29. Masks are optional, and hand sanitizer will be provided for guests, who are advised to maintain social distancing throughout the event. Contactless payment is preferred when possible.

The monthly pop-up market will continue through the fall, with upcoming dates on Sep. 26 and Oct. 17.

Presented by Seaport at WS Development. 1-7 p.m., Aug. 28. noon-6 p.m., Aug. 29. Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave, Boston. More information at www.bostonseaport.xyz.

