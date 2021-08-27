These three Massachusetts drive-ins are some of the best in the region, according to USA Today

Mendon Twin, which opened in 1954, is located about 40 miles southwest of Boston on a 16-acre piece of land. With a snack bar slinging freshly made popcorn and Dolby Digital sound broadcast over visitors’ car radios, Mendon pairs modern amenities with nostalgia. Their Pop’s Beer Garden, which opened in 2014, serves up six draft beers and wines by the glass to make even the most family-friendly movie a little more adult.

Three Massachusetts drive-in movie theaters — Mendon Twin Drive-In, the drive-in at Wellfleet Cinemas, and West Springfield Drive-In — are among the best in the Northeast, according to an unranked list by USA Today Thursday .

Open until Labor Day, Mendon Twin is currently showing double features of “Candyman” and “Old” as well as “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise” on its two screens, with tickets at $30 per car.

The drive-in at Wellfleet Cinemas, the only drive-in spot on the Cape, opened only a few years after Mendon Twin, in 1957. A mini-golf course is on the grounds if you want to show up early and putt a few rounds, and there’s also an indoor cinema for when you want to trade the front seat of your car for a front-row seat.

The Wellfleet Drive-In, originally opened in 1957, is one of the best drive-ins in the Northeast, according to a list from USA Today. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Double features of “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise” are currently on tap, with showings of “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing” as well as “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” to come next week. Movies are shown rain or shine, and tickets are put on sale three to five days in advance of showings. Each car is $15, and the snack bar offers comfort food like pizza, nachos, and chicken fingers, and a dairy bar boasts ice cream, soft-serve, and milkshakes for a sweeter treat.

The West Springfield Drive-In is the farthest trek from Boston, just short of a hundred miles away in Western Massachusetts. The drive-in is now closed for the season.

There are only about 300 surviving drive-in movie theaters in the US as of May 2020, according to previous Globe reporting. But drive-ins were given new life during the pandemic due to their built-in socially distanced layouts. In their 1950s heyday, there were over 4,000 drive-ins operating in the country.

Looking to pack a road-trip into your drive-in movie experience? Other top picks from USA Today include the Rustic Tri View Drive-In in North Smithfield, R.I., the Mansfield Drive-In in Mansfield Center, Conn., and the Four Brothers Drive-In Theatre in Amenia, N.Y.

