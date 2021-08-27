This TikTok of celebrity lookalikes on Martha’s Vineyard might fool you

Posted earlier this week, the video has racked up almost 600,000 views on the app and claims to be of “celebs I saw while vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard.”

One TikTok user, who goes by @e_.money, apparently used a vacation to Martha’s Vineyard as an opportunity to capture unsuspecting celebrity lookalikes on camera — and some are close enough to fool you.

Who says Hollywood is the only place to spot celebrities?

The celebrity doppelgangers include: someone who looks a lot like Ed Sheeran on a carousel; a Sarah Jessica Parker lookalike strolling through a parking lot; and a dead ringer for Rick Ross at a restaurant. We also see someone who could be Rick Harrison from “Pawn Stars” and a Kevin Jonas double sauntering through a carnival.

Many commenters on TikTok were aghast at how similar these people looked to their superstar counterparts, with some not registering that they weren’t the celebrities themselves. Others, however, were not impressed.

“I thought this was real til I saw Ed Sheeran,” one user posted, followed by three clown emojis.

“I’m not wearing my glasses so they were all real,” another retorted.

Real or not, Martha’s Vineyard is known to be rife with A-listers. Earlier this month, a star-studded birthday party for former president Barack Obama brought such names as Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Rita Wilson, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to the summer colony.

