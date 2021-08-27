An honest letter to my son as he leaves for college

As a child, you demanded first-thing-in-the-morning and last-thing-at-night back scratches. When you started school, we pretended your back was a map of America so you could learn the 50 states. I’d scratch above your right shoulder blade and you’d shout, “Maine!” Then I’d swing across to the far left and scratch up and down the side of your rib cage one time. “California!” Last semester, when virtual classes kept you hunched over the desk in your bedroom for hours at a stretch, you came up to me one afternoon and placed an order. “Oklahoma,” you instructed, smiling. “Then Texas.”

At 5, you said, “I really love you, Mom, but we don’t have anything in common.” Hilarious. Also, gutting.

You alone made me a mother. Built of my meat and bone, you are parts of me discovered, invented, extracted, twisted, improved, rejected, ignored.

Thinking back, I hope we watched a Simpsons episode on your iPad the last time I monitored your bath. I hope we stood before the mirror together—you wrapped, burrito-like, in a towel—and turned our heads away to begin our odd post-bath chant: “THIS one, THIS one, THIS one, THIS one, THIS one, THAT one!” On the word THAT, we’d whip our heads back toward our shared reflection and you’d dissolve into laughter.

As you grew, I stood off to the side of your world, intervening for danger or illness but allowing you a free-range childhood, as much for my happiness as yours. When you were old enough, you learned how to keep me where I had put myself. I was forbidden to chaperone school events, instructed not to mention certain topics or tell jokes around your friends. You willed me to stay in the spot I had chosen.

Alcohol stashed flat in the well beneath your bottom dresser drawer, a clever hiding space, to be sure. Cleverer than any place I ever thought of at your age. And the vaping, which comes with pods and pens that seem to find their way into the laundry each week. Of course, I’ve got no leg to stand on when it comes to smoking. Marlboro Lights were part of my food pyramid in high school. Come to think of it, so was Boone’s Farm apple wine.

Your stubbornness. The hole you punched in the wall of your bedroom that Dad and I never fixed. No, you didn’t want us to tour colleges with you. No, you didn’t want a family trip before you left for your freshman year. You wanted more time with your friends, your friends, your friends. We are not on the agenda.

This is what’s supposed to happen. I’ve known all along that I’ve been raising you not just to leave, but to want to leave. And now it appears that my indecipherable and sometimes indefensible 18-year master plan has worked.

Hooray?

Soon you’ll begin to build a life away from me and your dad in a dorm that looks OK on a website but will be far crappier in person, smelling of sweat, beer, and bodies. You’ll be happy there.

I’m ready to not lay awake at night and worry about where you are. I’m ready to stop waiting for you to ask me about my day. I’m ready for you to locate the Tupperware drawer and load the dishwasher on your own.

Mothering you has been an all-consuming tug-of-war with no clear winner. But I’m still very much in the game, thrumming with purpose and intent.

I can’t wait for you to leave and I miss you already.

Maggie Galehouse is a writer in Texas.