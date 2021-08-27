Five things to do, Aug. 30-Sept. 12

Editor’s Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on September 12.

Meet your favorite stars at FAN EXPO Boston, a three-day pop culture extravaganza at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center celebrating comics, anime, TV shows, and movies. The guest list includes actors Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), Billie Piper (Doctor Who), voice actor Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and more. Pop into a Q&A panel, strut the Cosplay Red Carpet, or head to Artist Alley. Tickets start at $40. fanexpoboston.com

2. Starting September 4

Outdoor Art

Stroll through Pingree School’s campus in South Hamilton to explore the 12th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, which features works from over 50 new and returning artists from Massachusetts and beyond. Follow along with a digital map to learn about the artists. Open during daylight hours through November. Daily. Free. pingree.org/sculpture-show

3. Starting September 4

Ye Olde Faire

Hear ye, hear ye! Regard a fantastical realm at King Richard’s Faire. Fire-eaters, knights on horseback, whimsical fairies, larger-than-life puppets, and other performances and artisanal crafts await. Weekends through October 24, 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets at the door: $37 for ages 12-64; $35 for 65-plus; $18 for 3-11; free for kids under 3. kingrichardsfaire.net

4. September 7-12

Expand Your Film Horizons

Couldn’t travel the film festival circuit this year? No worries, the 16th annual Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival brings you selections from Sundance, Cannes, Berlin, and more, including filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s new spy thriller, screened in Singapore. Ten shorts round out the schedule. Tickets start at $15; $10 for ages 14 and younger. Virtual options available. mvfilmsociety.com

5. September 12

Masquerade Parade

The Cambridge Carnival Festival at University Park has its roots in African traditions, and this year’s theme is emancipation. Celebrate a variety of cultures and freedom of expression; marvel at displays of colorful costumes; bring your family for face painting, stilt-walking demos, and balloon art at the KidsFest; and dance to live music. Free. 11-5 p.m. cambridgecarnival.org

