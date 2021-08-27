For sale: Be in these homes in time for Allston Christmas

CONDO FEE $421 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $37,000 in 1997

PROS Located on the top floor of a classic 1910 brick-and-granite low-rise, this unit is just steps from Harvard Avenue and a block from the Green Line. Enter into a spacious foyer or dining room, which acts as a central hub. To the right, the living room and bedroom both feature hardwood floors, new replacement windows, and plenty of sunlight. To the left is a galley kitchen with gas stove and laminate counters. The bathroom, straight ahead, has a penny-tile floor and newer vanity. The condo fee includes heat, hot water, assigned basement storage, and professional management. And, there’s on-site laundry. CONS Unit is leased until May; association doesn’t permit short-term vacation rentals.

Heidi Shenker, Heidi Shenker Real Estate, 617-699-4568, Heidi@hsreboston.com

$599,000

22 PARK VALE AVENUE #5 / ALLSTON

SQUARE FEET 1,113

CONDO FEE $581 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $539,900 in 2019

PROS This spacious, renovated unit with hardwood floors is on the second story of a 1916 brick co-op building in the heart of Allston. Enter into a dining room with built-in leaded glass cabinets over the fireplace and an updated bath at right. Sun floods the living room at left, where pocket doors open to a large bedroom. A second bedroom toward the back has double closets and access to the former porch, converted to a heated sunroom with exposed brick and wall-to-wall windows. The kitchen features a soapstone sink and counters, custom cabinets, Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and laundry. Condo fee includes one off-street parking spot, taxes, heat, hot water, and a common picnic area. CONS Cooperative setup requires owner occupancy.

CJ Lee, Redfin, 857-210-6559, CJ.Lee@redfin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.