We’re empty nesters, but my husband doesn’t want to try new things

Q. I love my husband and we have a great relationship. One of the most important things to me is the feeling that he really knows and understands me. I love how he thinks of me and will send me texts during the day, or pick up dinner on the way home when he knows we’re both too tired to cook. But. We went into the pandemic with teenagers who still relied on us for everything. As we came out of COVID, they are independent adults about to leave for college.

It was such a drastic change that I feel the empty nest phase almost snuck up on me. Being a mom was everything and that is changing. I want to go out and try new things. Meet new people and make some non-parent friends. Find a new hobby. My husband does not. The thought exhausts him. I want to do this together, but he isn’t willing. I don’t want to change who he is but feel like a little compromise would go a long way. Do you have any suggestions of how I can approach this with him? I want to grow closer together and if I do all this without him I fear we will just grow apart.

– Empty Nesting

A. Accept that your timelines don’t have to be the same. You and your husband are partners, but you’re different people.

There’s some grief that comes with moving from one phase of life to the next. There can also be elation—the ability to take a deep breath when fewer people depend on you all the time. Regardless of how you feel about it, having an empty nest is change, and not everyone deals with it in the same way. Your husband might not want to join a book club right this second, but it could happen in a few months. In a year. Please don’t ask him to push himself yet.

Also remember that after 2020, many people are exhausted, even if they had the privilege of financial security, safety, etc. You say the phrase “as we came out of COVID,” but ... we’re not there yet. I can understand why a person would be overwhelmed by the thought of making new friends right now.

Do not assume that doing different things will put you on opposing paths. It doesn’t sound like your husband is trying to stop you from pursuing your own hobbies and friendships. Do what feels right for yourself, and remember that part of this freedom takes you back to when you met, when you both had your own interests and learned how to make them work together. It can be fun to do a new thing and tell your partner all about it when you get home.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

It seems like you are looking for an identity outside of being a mom. Maybe you should also consider an identity outside of being a wife. CRUCIFIEDZEOFF

Honestly, I think having separate hobbies/interests is the only chance you got at keeping things interesting after the kids are gone. I mean, if you are both together doing the same things all day every day, what are you going to talk about? HARRYSTRUMAN

Give him a moment to catch his breath. SUNALSORISES

