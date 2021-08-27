BCBSRI, the state’s largest health insurer, will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“We are in challenging times that I believe require all of us to take strong actions to protect public health,” said BCBSRI President and CEO Martha Wofford.

BCBSRI, which employs about 750 people, is one of Rhode Island’s largest employers. All employees will have to meet the company’s Nov. 1 deadline to submit proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

This new vaccine mandate includes employees who work remotely— currently and in the future — and all vendor partners who work at the company’s headquarters in Providence and its four retail stores.

Hillary McCurley, the company’s chief human resources officer, said the company made the decision independently as it continues to develop a “new, more flexible, hybrid workplace” and so that people have the opportunity to safely collaborate in person.

“A fully vaccinated workforce will make that possible,” said McCurley.

Wofford said she encourages other community and business leaders to take similar action by mandating the vaccine.

In Rhode Island, if health care workers at state-licensed facilities aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, and they don’t have an approved exemption, they won’t be allowed in the building, according to regulations the Department of Health.

The news comes just a day after Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s headquarters in Washington D.C. announced that all companies joined the Rally for Recovery Commitment to “protect employees, encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and educate staff and local communities on ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Both BCBSRI and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts signed onto the pledge, which was launched by the federal government and business leaders, and was designed to encourage companies to take action to “defeat the coronavirus.”

“We need to come together to stop the spread of this unforgiving virus,” said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and former chief executive of BCBSRI. “We are making a promise to continue to help ensure the safety of our employees and our communities at large as we fight the pandemic. We are committed to redoubling our efforts to support the equitable distribution of vaccines across the country.”

BCBSMA announced last week that it would require vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone entering Blue Cross office buildings starting Oct. 4, 2021.

According to Amy McHugh, a BCBSMA spokeswoman, Blue Cross employees will begin returning to the company’s buildings on a voluntary basis starting Oct. 4, with a full reopening scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.

