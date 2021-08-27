BPL hit by ransomware attack, shutting down most of its computer network

A cybersecurity attack has largely shut down the Boston Public Library’s computer network, the BPL said in a statement Friday.

The computer network was attacked on Wednesday and the system used to conduct electronic check out of books, among other tasks, and most of its capability remains off-line, the BPL said Friday. Libraries themselves remain open and some online services continue to function, the agency said.

But most of the network is down and there is no date set for the restart by the city’s IT department.