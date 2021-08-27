Brockton man dies after he was shot in the head

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Brockton on Thursday and died early Friday morning in the hospital, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Officers were called to 102 Walnut St. at 6:01 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk, the statement said. Officers found a man, later identified as Maxwell Gervais, 21, of Brockton, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.