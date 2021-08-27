The crowded field for the special Senate race on Providence’s East Side

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend the new Guild brewery location in Warren. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 177.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 680,559 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 316

Test-positive rate: 2.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 123

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Advertisement

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Sam Zurier, an attorney and Rhodes Scholar who served two terms on the Providence City Council, is the latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the vacant state Senate seat in District 3 on the city’s East Side.

Zurier, a Democrat who said he plans to submit declaration papers before Friday’s filing deadline, joins an increasingly crowded field seeking to succeed Gayle Goldin, who resigned last week to take a job in the US labor department.

The primary is scheduled for Oct. 5 and the general election is Nov. 2.

Zurier likely starts the race with the most name recognition, having represented Ward 2 on the council between 2011 and 2019. He was known for writing a popular weekly newsletter to his constituents where he explained his positions on key issues and updated residents on what was happening in the city.

At least five Democrats have taken steps to run for the open Senate seat, meaning they have announced their intention to run, filed declaration papers, or opened a campaign account to begin raising money. In order to qualify to have their name on the ballot, all candidates need to secure 100 signatures from voters in District 3 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 7.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at whole field right now:

Hilary Levey Friedman, author and Brown University professor

Bret Jacob, aide to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Geena Pham, public school teacher

Ray Rickman, former state represeantive

Sam Zurier, former councilman

The District 3 Committee has until Monday to endorse a candidate. Members are expected to interview candidates over the weekend.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ The number of accidental drug overdose deaths in Woonsocket rose by 129 percent last year – going from 14 in 2019 to 32 in 2020, according to the state Department of Health’s latest overdose surveillance report. Read more.

⚓ On Block Island, new Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan rediscovered what he loves about being a cop: helping the community. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee announced Thursday that he signed another executive order this week that will bring retired nurses back into the workforce without affecting their pension. Read more.

⚓ While art galleries and exhibit spaces for adults are starting to recover from the pandemic, museums and educational centers for children still have a long way to go. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Jim Rizzo (42), Bob McMahon (75), Anastasia Custer, Ben Santacroce (1), Liam Michael Holmes (15), Roger Aspinall, Jacob Thomas Antin, Christopher Bizzacco (40), Marisa Masiello, Joseph Van Harn (24), Larry Berman, Mary Beth Meehan, Nicholas Balzano (32), Charlie Garcia (53), North Providence Council President Dino Autiello, Deanna Casanovas, Elyena De Goguel, Richard Calvin Hemphill, and Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins.

Advertisement

Also in the Globe

⚓ My colleague James Pindell explains three things we should know about the situation in Afghanistan and two things to watch for. Read more.

⚓ With the Boston mayoral race barreling down the home stretch of the preliminary contest, City Councilor Michelle Wu is leading the field, with the other three women in the race — Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, Acting Mayor Kim Janey, and Councilor Andrea Campbell. — bunched together at her heels in what appears to be a battle for second place, according to a new poll. Read more.

⚓ He built a grass-fed beef empire. Now he wants to build the “Patagonia of banking.” Read more.

⚓ Go ahead and try to not click this: The 25 best TV episodes of the 2000s. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you.

Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ At 1:30 p.m., Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Senator Jack Reed will lead a roundtable discussion on the care economy at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

⚓ The Charlestown Town Council meets at 9 a.m. to discuss whether to ratify a proclamation of emergency/disaster following Tropical Storm Henri.

⚓ Providence’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

My latest column

With lots of talk about another proposal for the “Superman” building, I make the case that it’s time to discuss a plan for all of downtown Providence.If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks with our colleague Carlos Munoz and Rhode Island EMA Director Marc Pappas about Tropical Storm Henri. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.