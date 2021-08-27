Harvard’s new head chaplain is an atheist, unanimously elected by his peers

“It’s a milestone of inclusion,” said Epstein, who started as the school’s humanist chaplain in 2005. “It marks that people who have serious disagreements around important things can also have serious cooperation and real love and mutual respect that is bigger than their difference.”

Greg Epstein, 44, the longtime head of Harvard’s humanist chaplaincy, was unanimously elected by his peers to represent the chaplains, a group that has functioned at the university for centuries and is comprised of leaders from more than 20 different faiths.

A new head chaplain at Harvard began work this week directing the university’s more than 40 religious leaders who connect with and guide students from a wide array of faith backgrounds. There’s just one rather unusual twist: he’s an atheist.

Epstein is an atheist and a humanist, meaning essentially that he believes humans can be moral and ethical without the guide of religion. At the core of his faith, which he said diverges from that of some atheists, is a strong-held belief in community.

The author of the New York Times bestseller “Good Without God,” he is quick to emphasize the “good” of humanism, rather than the fact that it is “without God.”

Epstein joined the chaplains at Harvard in 2004, serving as the assistant to Thomas Ferrick, the university’s first humanist chaplain. Now, as head of the group, he hopes to promote collaboration across faiths and bolster the work of leaders with whom he fundamentally but respectfully disagrees.

“We have to see each other as human, and recognize that whatever people deeply believe, what’s most important is that there is a sense of human thriving,” said Epstein. “We’re far from that in the present moment in history, but we can move closer.”

His ascent aligns with an uptick in irreligion across the U.S. and at Harvard over the past several decades. A Gallup poll in March found that 21 percent of Americans — up from just 8 percent in 2000 — do not identify with any religion, and that Millennials in particular are turning away from organized religion in increasing numbers.

In 2019, a survey by the Harvard Crimson found that nearly 17 percent of students at the university identified as atheist.

For Epstein, his journey to the head chaplaincy was influenced heavily by his childhood and upbringing. Born to a mother who fled to the U.S. from Cuba at age 13, he grew up in Flushing, Queens. At the time, the neighborhood was thought to be one of the most religiously diverse communities in the world, he said.

“I saw early on that there was no one right way to be human,” said Epstein. “There was no one right way to believe, there was no one right way to disbelieve. The most important thing was that we were all human beings.”

