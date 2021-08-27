Heat and humidity will take the weekend off

There’s a better-than-ever chance we don’t reach 90 in the city this afternoon as winds flip around and come north, but it’s not impossible we have a fourth day of a heat wave.

At 4 a.m. this morning it felt like it was 87 degrees in Boston for perhaps the hottest feeling morning of the entire summer. This came on the heels of a 96-degree day Thursday for our fourth official heat wave of 2021 and the 23rd day of over-90-degree weather.

There is a heat advisory for southern New England including the areas around Narragansett and Buzzards Bay. The humidity along with temperatures will make it feel close to 100 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.

This cooler air is not too far. The temperatures in northern Maine are in the 60s and that air mass is slowly making its way south.

It will still be warm this evening, but you’ll notice the air beginning to change. When you awaken Saturday morning it will be time to open the windows and air the house out. Dew points will be down in the 50s for most of the area with the exception of parts of Cape Cod where it will still be muggy.

Drier air is moving south today and will arrive tomorrow. WeatherBell

With the wind coming in from the northeast on Saturday, temperatures will remain in the low to perhaps mid 70s. It’s a good opportunity to have a nice long run, do some gardening, or play a round of golf without worrying about the heat or humidity.

Unfortunately, the moisture will start to come back north during the day on Sunday. It will be warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and you’ll definitely notice the increase in humidity. It will get even more humid on Monday with highs in the 80s, and it will feel near or above 90 degrees. Dew points will once again be in the 70s.

It will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s at the coastline. WeatherBell

Another front will come through on Tuesday, and that will put an end to the humidity. And this time it will last longer. As we start September, the jet stream will change its position, allowing cooler and drier air to be with us. I actually expect it to be quite comfortable for several days in the middle of next week and perhaps lasting into next weekend, which is of course Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer.