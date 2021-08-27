Mattapan man identified as Boston’s 26th homicide victim

A 30-year-old Mattapan man was identified by Boston police as the person who was fatally wounded during a shooting in that neighborhood early last Sunday.
Atonni Diaz was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Woodbole Avenue and was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where died of his injuries last Thursday night, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
The search for Diaz’s killer or killers is ongoing, police said. A motive for the shooting was not publicly identified by police.
Diaz was the 26th homicide in Boston this year, police said.
