Mattapan man identified as Boston’s 26th homicide victim

A 30-year-old Mattapan man was identified by Boston police as the person who was fatally wounded during a shooting in that neighborhood early last Sunday.

Atonni Diaz was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Woodbole Avenue and was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where died of his injuries last Thursday night, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

The search for Diaz’s killer or killers is ongoing, police said. A motive for the shooting was not publicly identified by police.