New England news in brief

A 30-year-old Mattapan man has died from injuries suffered in a shooting last weekend, police announced Friday. Atonni Diaz died Thursday night at a hospital, police said in a statement. He was shot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Woodbole Avenue. The search for Diaz’s assailant or assailants is ongoing, police said. A motive was not publicly disclosed. Diaz was the 26th homicide in Boston this year, police said.





NEEDHAM, WESTON

Two killed in separate crashes on I-95

Two people were killed Friday in separate crashes on Interstate 95 in Needham and Weston, according to State Police. Around 10:20 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the northbound ramp to the Massachusetts Turnpike. A 73-year-old Milford man was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry that collided with the tractor-trailer unit, State Police said in a statement. He was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. The truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said. The second crash occurred around noon in Needham. A 29-year-old Norwood man died after the Toyota 4Runner he was driving struck a Ford van near Great Plain Avenue, State Police said in a separate statement. The Toyota rolled over and the man was ejected. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston where he was pronounced dead. The van driver was not injured. Both crashes remain under investigation.





NANTUCKET

Regulators extend whale protective zone

The federal government said it’s extending a voluntary protective zone designed to help rare whales into September. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protective zone is located south of Nantucket and it’s designed to help North Atlantic right whales. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to ship collisions, so NOAA has asked mariners to slow down when near them. An aerial survey team sighted the whales in the area on Aug. 25. NOAA said the slow zone has been extended through Sept. 9. There is another slow zone southeast of Nantucket until Aug. 31. The agency has asked that mariners avoid the areas or transit through them at 10 knots or less. (AP)

GLOCESTER, R.I.

School committee backs off mask objection

The school committee, which earlier this week voted to allow parents to request “conscientious objections” to the state’s universal school face mask policy, is now backing off that decision, while still looking into the legality of the mandate. Parents received automated phone calls and e-mails on Thursday saying that the district intends to comply with the state Department of Health’s school masking protocols, which do not allow conscientious objection exemptions. The protocols allow exemptions for people who cannot wear a mask because of a disability, and for those who would be placed at risk by wearing a mask. Glocester superintendent Pat Dubois and school committee chair Jon Burlingame confirmed Thursday there were no plans to go against the state’s regulations. The vote Monday came days after Governor Daniel McKee issued an order requiring students, staff, and faculty in the state’s schools to wear face coverings during the upcoming school year, regardless of vaccination status, as a means to control spread of the coronavirus. The school committee’s lawyer is exploring the legality of the governor’s order. (AP)

STAMFORD, Conn.

Search on for missing religious painting

A painting used in the annual celebration of Mass to honor La Madonna di Canneto, which translates to Our Lady of Canneto, has gone missing. Descendants from the Italian village of Settefrati gather yearly to pay homage to their ancestral home. During the gathering, the painting is displayed on a raised altar decorated with flower arrangements. Antonia D’Amico, president of the Madonna Di Canneto Society, said the painting went missing from the Sacred Heart Church and has asked the public to help find it. “The painting just means so much to our community and we just want to know what happened,” she said. The painting has been the centerpiece for the celebration since 1931 when the Settefratese Social Club — the host of the Mass — was founded. The painting depicts a young shepherdess kneeling in prayer side-by-side with an angel before the Lady Madonna. During the yearly celebration, people typically kneel before the painting and offer silent prayers. (AP)



