Public nuisance or public art? Community leaders divided over graffiti in Providence

There’s a kayak launch and green space for people to get away and relax.

“It’s a nice spot because there’s a river there,” the retired technical writer says. “People go there to go fishing in the river. On a Sunday you’ll see families walk up into the park.”

PROVIDENCE – Bob Seagel, 68, of Providence goes to the Blackstone Park Conservation District to escape the city noise.

But Seagel says graffiti is a “blight” on the area, and the illegal writing and drawings on surfaces at the park makes people question their safety. He volunteers to clean up the messes on stone walls, cement and metal signs with paint thinner and materials provided by the city.

“I feel pride in keeping the park clean,” Seagel says. “I would like to think people have pride in keeping the local neighborhood clean.”

Every ward in Providence is affected by graffiti, but not all local leaders agree on how it should be handled.

Wendy Marcus, a secretary for the Mile of History Association, calls graffiti heartbreaking. She points to graffiti on the barriers in front of the First Baptist Church at 75 N. Main St., the oldest Baptist church in the US.

“The city or whoever painted over them so they then were back to white,” she said. “A day later they were graffitied again. You can’t win. There is graffiti up and down Benefit Street which should be loved and cared for as one of the most historic streets in America.”

But some say graffiti, which is painted or drawn on public or private property without permission, can be just as relevant as the public art made by locally commissioned artists, like Gaia’s like “Still here,” of a young Indigenous woman holding the portrait of Princess Red Wing, or the colorful Street Dots Mural painted on the ground at Somerset and Hayward Streets.

Councilwoman Kat Kerwin, who oversees Ward 12, said she thinks that if there is a wall on an abandoned lot that has nothing on it and people turn it into something beautiful, it should be looked on positively. She notes that young people have told her “graffiti is a form of art and (is) important in some cultures.”

“There are a lot of young artists in the city,” Kerwin said. “They use graffiti to build their brand or make art. I think calling them one of the biggest problems in Providence would be extremely tone-deaf.”

”Seeing it as a bad thing and jumping to paint over it is really harmful,” she added. “A lot of things in city life you have to approach with a sensitive lens.”

Kerwin noted that tags on the wall of the Capitol Hill Taqueria in Smith Hill are covering up a mural that has been there for 30 years. But not everyone sees it as a bad thing.

“A lot of very very old-school kind of traditional thinkers are upset that this mural from the 1990s has been painted over,” she said. “A lot are seeing it as a new Smith Hill that’s kind of cool.”

However, she said, there are limits.

“I get complaints occasionally about bad words and swear words around schools,” she said. “That’s obviously something we don’t want. In those instances, community members will step up and say this is really not cool. It really is on the community.”

A member of the City of Providence Department of Public Property's four-person Graffiti Task Force, scrubs a vandalized wall. CITY OF PROVIDENCE

Since 2016, the city of Providence has received 4,104 reports of graffiti, including 316 so far this year. Some of the reports obtained by the Globe show anti-Semitic symbols often associated with white-power movements and gangs.

Graffiti reports declined by 73.8 percent after the city rolled out the PVD311 app in March 2016. The app allows anyone to report vandalism to city departments. Vandalism reports are received by the Department of Public Property, which sends work orders to the Graffiti Task Force, a four-person, two-truck team of city workers who also perform repairs and construction on city assets. They manage energy sustainability, including decorative and standard street lights, lawn care and snow removal.

“We take graffiti very seriously in Providence and we move to address it wherever and whenever it comes up,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “I encourage anyone who sees graffiti to report it by either calling 3-1-1 or taking a photo and providing its location via our app, which is available 24/7.”

Cleaning up graffiti costs city taxpayers about $800,000 a year in staff salaries, paint, and supplies.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has its own small graffiti removal team for the state’s highways and construction zones. It has spent about $25,000 this year to remove graffiti from roadways, transportation director Peter Alviti Jr. said.

The state highway department has spent $157,000 since 2018 to eliminate graffiti, said Charles St. Martin III, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation.

In the fiscal year 2018-2019, the annual cost was $80,000, St. Martin III said. In 2019-2020, the amount was $52,000 and in 2020-2021 it was $25,000.

“On top of those costs are paint and materials and any overtime by RIDOT staff,” Martin said. “That averages about $20,000 a year but was up slightly to about $25,000 given the lack of Adults Correctional Institution crews and our forces taking on more of the work.”

Carlo Leon, left, cleans the side of 815 Hope St. in Providence as Nicholas Nazarian sprays a second application of a solvent. The Providence Graffiti Task Force works to eradicate tagging. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Public Property Director Demo Roberts told the Globe that the drawings to range from simple pictures and phrases to unintelligible gang signs and symbols. Some are scrawled on things as small as firebox, while others fill building walls. The most typical targets are abandoned or dilapidated walls of structures.

Roberts said the city removes graffiti on public property and at the request of property owners, but they cannot touch tags on highways or railroads because those locations fall to other departments. His Graffiti Task Force doesn’t take volunteers, though communities leaders have organized cleanups of their own.

A typical graffiti removal requires two workers who apply a pre-wash treatment, similar to paint thinner, and spray it with a steam power washer to remove paint.

For more stubborn jobs, crews can cover tags with basic paint colors.

Roberts said the same spots often get vandalized over and over again, though Seagel says that if he persistently cleans up graffiti in the same area, sometimes taggers will not return. But he doesn’t always remove everything he sees, he says.

“When I see the context of the park if it was artistic and a beautiful picture of a hummingbird, I might leave it,” Seagel said. “But anything else is a blight. People don’t want to see swear words or paint on a wall next to them.”





Sharon Steele, president of the Jewelry District Association, has worked on public issues in the downtown area since 1995. She is concerned that graffiti is extremely damaging to the city and how people view the city, and parallels the increase in violence.

Steele said the Jewelry District has the popular pedestrian bridge, parks, Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design buildings, Woman and Infants hospital, Johnson and Wales campus, and other institutions. If graffiti is found here, Steele said it is removed as early as 6 a.m. so taggers don’t receive public acclaim for it.

Steele criticized city leadership for taking a hands-off philosophy towards graffiti.

“Unless you support your police chief, everyone from Chief Hugh Clements down to the officers, then people who are behaving in this manner take the cue,” Steel said. “It’s a very easy cue to understand: ‘You guys can continue to do what you’re doing. We are taking a hands-off philosophy. We’ll nibble around the edges, but for the most part, you can come in.’”

Stephanie Fortunato, director of the city of Providence, Arts, Culture, and Tourism, and groups like the Avenue Concept, have painted enormous murals in the downtown area that have pep up the skyline. A new commission by the city will soon add poetry to sidewalks.

“We are in the process of commissioning writers and poets to write little odes to Providence,” Fortunato said. “Short poems about providence. We are going to stamp those on sidewalks as sidewalk repairs are being made. They will last as long as the sidewalk lasts.”

Linda Perry of the Washington Park Association equates graffiti with noise pollution and abundant billboards. She encourages organizations like the Avenue Concept to continue to commission local artists for projects like large-scale murals and painting electrical boxes because they seem to deter vandalism.

“I say if you can’t beat them join them,” Perry said. “Make it more colorful or interesting.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.