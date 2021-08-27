Red Line regular service resumes after morning issues

Regular service has resumed on the Red Line after a disabled train was removed from Downtown Crossing station. Shuttle buses are no longer in use, according to the MBTA.
The buses were put into service around 7:07 a.m. and regular service - with residual delays - restarted around 7:50 a.m.
Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Kendall due to a train with a mechanical problem at Downtown Crossing. Expect delays as buses are dispatched.— MBTA (@MBTA) August 27, 2021
The train became disabled in the downtown Boston station around 6:30 a.m.
