Red Line regular service resumes after morning issues

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated August 27, 2021, 42 minutes ago
A Red Line train (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Regular service has resumed on the Red Line after a disabled train was removed from Downtown Crossing station. Shuttle buses are no longer in use, according to the MBTA.

The buses were put into service around 7:07 a.m. and regular service - with residual delays - restarted around 7:50 a.m.

The train became disabled in the downtown Boston station around 6:30 a.m.


