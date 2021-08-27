On the streets of Woonsocket, trying to stop the rise in drug overdose deaths

The number of accidental drug overdose deaths in Woonsocket rose by 129 percent last year – going from 14 in 2019 to 32 in 2020, according to the state Department of Health’s latest overdose surveillance report .

On Wednesday, she sat on a stone wall in a park, surveying her realm, her hometown – Woonsocket, a city of old red-brick mills where Rhode Island’s drug overdose crisis has taken a particularly steep toll.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Her name is Brandi Huguenin. But people call her “The Queen.”

As the city sweltered on Wednesday, Huguenin found some shade at the World War II Veterans Memorial Park. Two teardrop tattoos marked the creases beneath her left eye – remembrances of her grandmother and a good friend.

A pair of outreach workers from Sojourner House approached, offering water and snacks, face masks and a kit of naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.

She accepted the naloxone, saying she had used similar kits to save the lives of four people who overdosed in Woonsocket over the past two years.

She recalled the scenes vividly, remembering when she found two people “cold and gray” in the bleachers at the nearby Gerard J. Bouley Field.

“When I got up there, I heard this screaming – it was not a normal yell,” she said. “They still had the needles in their arms.”

She said she gave each of them nine hits of the naloxone nasal spray. They survived, but one died six months later, she said.

She also recalled finding a friend unconscious from an overdose and giving her four hits of naloxone. Her friend survived but later told her, “You should have let me die.”

Huguenin, 42, of Woonsocket, said she stopped using drugs eight years ago – on the day her mother died.

She said she dumped 114 Percocet pills down the drain that day. “I realized she wasn’t going to be there to help me with my kid,” she said.

That kid is now 24, with a job and a Mustang convertible, and she says her son makes her proud. Raising him, she said, “is one thing I did right.”

Huguenin noted that the park, off Social Street, attracts children who like to use the playground, the basketball courts, and the Napoleon “Nap” Lajoie baseball field. So she urges people to avoid using drugs in the park, telling them to go behind an old mill nearby instead.

She said she has witnessed the city’s spike in accidental drug overdoses and deaths. She said the trend is driven by fentanyl, an extremely potent narcotic that can prove fatal in smaller doses than other opiates. People will use drugs even when they know they contain fentanyl, she said.

During the pandemic, she said, people have been losing and using – losing jobs, losing apartments, losing family members to COVID-19, and then using drugs alone.

“Since COVID,” Huguenin said, “it’s gotten really bad.”

In 2020, Rhode Island set a record for accidental drug overdose deaths. According to the latest Department of Health data, the state saw 384 accidental drug-related overdose deaths last year, surpassing the prior record of 336 set in 2016. Another 197 such deaths have been confirmed so far this year.

Woonsocket, which saw its population increase by 5 percent from 41,186 to 43,420 in the 2020 census, has been particularly hard hit. And Health Department data reveal some of the reasons why the number of accidental drug overdose deaths here more than doubled in a single year.

Fentanyl was a factor in 78 percent of the accidental drug overdose deaths recorded in Woonsocket last year, and 66 percent of the deaths involved alcohol, the data show. In all, 77 percent of the victims had a known substance use condition. None of the victims were experiencing a loss of housing at the time of death, and fewer than five had a known history of prior drug overdoses, the data show.

“People in Rhode Island forget about Woonsocket,” said Evan Jones, a Sojourner House outreach advocate.

But Woonsocket, which sits on Rhode Island’s northern border with Massachusetts, is the fifth most populous city or town in the state, and it is one of four “core cities” with child poverty rates greater than 25 percent, Sojourner House education coordinator Hannah Woodhouse noted.

Sojourner House is one of more than 20 community organizations that the Department of Health is partnering with to try to combat the increase in drug overdose deaths.

Jones and Woodhouse set out several times a week to walk through the streets, the parks, and the alleyways of Woonsocket, Providence, Central Falls, and other cities. They offer people basic supplies such as snacks and water, along with clean syringes, drug testing kits, and naloxone.

“I never pass out naloxone without someone saying they have saved someone’s life with it,” Jones said.

But Rhode Island, along with other parts of the country, is facing a shortage of the potentially life-saving overdose reversal treatment. And on Wednesday, Jones and Woodhouse had seven naloxone kits between them.

The drug manufacturer Pfizer has said the company has run into production issues with this particular type of naloxone and doesn’t expect to ship any more of it until the fall. It will still take some time to ramp back up, and the company may not be back to uninterrupted levels until February 2022.

“It’s a really bad time to have a national shortage,” Jones said.

Advocates and front-line workers are planning a “call to action” about the naloxone shortage on Tuesday at the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services in Cranston. They are urging the state to have a dedicated funding stream for the medication.

Evan England, a spokesman for the state’s Overdose Prevention Task Force, said the Department of Health is “keeping an close eye on the supply chain,” but the state is not out of naloxone and is continuing to fill orders from partners such as Sojourner House.

While outreach efforts continue to address the overdoes deaths, Rhode Island is also pursuing plans to open “harm reduction centers” where people could use illicit drugs while supervised.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed legislation to create a two-year pilot program for centers where people “may safely consume pre-obtained controlled substances under the supervision of health care professionals.” Governor Daniel J. McKee signed the legislation into law on July 7.

While cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Somerville, Massachusetts, have moved toward opening such sites, Rhode Island is the first state to authorize overdose prevention sites statewide. And Rhode Island Community for Addiction Recovery Efforts (RICARES) has set up a storefront in Providence to show what a harm reduction center would look like.

“The Department of Health and members of the Governor’s Overdose Prevention Task Force are committed to saving lives by reducing the number of overdoses in Rhode Island,” England said. “This summer, Rhode Island became the first state in that nation to approve a harm reduction center pilot program so people can access health screening, recovery support, disease prevention services, and consume pre-obtained substances under the supervision of medical professionals.”

England said these kinds of centers have proven successful in countries such as France, Germany and Spain. “The two-year pilot will determine if this program is also an effective tool for reducing fatal overdose in Rhode Island,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.