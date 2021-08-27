Two killed in separate crashes on I-95, State Police say

He became trapped inside his 2010 Toyota Camry after he crashed into a tractor trailer around 10:20 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

A 73-year-old Milford man was killed after his car was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on a northbound ramp to the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police said in a statement.

Two men were killed Friday in separate crashes on Interstate 95 in Needham and Weston, according to State Police.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 57-year-old man from Plainville, Conn., was transported to Lahey Hospital with serious injuries, State Police said. His condition is unknown as of Friday night.

The second crash occurred around noon on I-95 in Needham, State Police said in a separate statement.

A 29-year-old Norwood man died after he was ejected from his Toyota in a rollover crash near Great Plain Avenue, State Police said.

The man was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner when he crashed into a Ford van, causing the Toyota to rollover , a statement from State Police said.

The Toyota driver was ejected and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

He also was not immediately identified.

The driver of the Ford van was unharmed , police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation by State Police.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.