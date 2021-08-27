Boston has seen 23 days with temps 90 or above this year - and there’s still time for more

Yes, it’s been that hot. Boston has seen 23 days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above so far this year — and there could be more ahead, the National Weather Service says.
The 23 days was tied with 2018 for the seventh-highest number of days at 90 and above in Boston, the weather service said. The record for most days 90 and above is sizzling hot 1983, when 30 days reached that mark.
Boston has just finished the third day of a heat wave (the year’s fourth heat wave), and temperatures Friday were once again flirting with 90 by mid-morning.
If temperatures make it to 90 at Boston Logan International Airport, the year would move into sixth place in the records, which have been kept since 1872.
There could be more 90-degree days before the year is over, said National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson.
Heat waves have happened in Boston as late as the fourth week of September, the forecasters noted in a tweet earlier this week.
[Climate Fun Fact!] For those of you who are curious, the latest heat wave at each climate site (3+ days of 90°F or higher) are as follows:— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 25, 2021
Boston: 9/21-9/23 (1895/1914)
Hartford: 9/21-9/23 (1914)
Worcester: 9/14-9/16 (1915)
Providence: 9/7-9/9 (2015)#mawx #riwx #ctwx
Simpson said a “little bit of a cooler period” is ahead for the next couple of weeks, but there will still be some uncomfortable days with high humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s.
Saturday is expected to be much cooler, with a high temperature of only 74. But the high is expected to rise to 79 on Sunday and then return to the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday before another cooldown, forecasters said.
