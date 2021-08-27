Boston has seen 23 days with temps 90 or above this year - and there’s still time for more

Yes, it’s been that hot. Boston has seen 23 days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above so far this year — and there could be more ahead, the National Weather Service says.

The 23 days was tied with 2018 for the seventh-highest number of days at 90 and above in Boston, the weather service said. The record for most days 90 and above is sizzling hot 1983, when 30 days reached that mark.

Boston has just finished the third day of a heat wave (the year’s fourth heat wave), and temperatures Friday were once again flirting with 90 by mid-morning.