Statue of early white settler opposed by Narragansett Indian Tribe

The Rev. William Blackstone — after whom the Blackstone Valley region is named — settled the area in the 1630s at a time when the Indigenous population was brutally oppressed, tribal members told WPRI-TV.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe in Rhode Island are upset that they were not consulted before a statue of one of the state’s earliest English settlers was put up in Pawtucket this week.

The 14-foot stainless steel sculpture of The Rev. William Blackstone astride his white bull was created by Peruko Ccopacatty, a Peruvian-born sculptor based in Rhode Island.

The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council Inc., which is behind the statue effort, argues that the 14-foot sculpture called “Tolerance,” which depicts Blackstone riding a bull while reading a book, will spur conversations and a better public understanding of the Colonial period.

Advertisement

“We’re not about putting lipstick on a pig,” council President Bob Billington said. “We’re looking it square in the eye. It’s a great time to discuss this topic — civilly and in a good way.”

The state's early white settlers are nothing to celebrate, Narragansett tribal elder Bella Noka said.

“They stole, they enslaved, they owned slaves," she said. “Is that somebody you want to honor? It surely isn't somebody we Indigenous people would honor."

The tribe’s medicine man, John Brown, said neither he nor Chief Sachem Anthony Dean Stanton were formally contacted about the statue.

Billington said his organization reached out to a tribal museum for input.

The statue is on private land and was paid for with private funds. But taxpayer money was used to fix up the surrounding area, a city spokesperson confirmed. Mayor Donald Grebien was out of town and unavailable for comment, a spokesperson told the station.