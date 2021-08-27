Behind vaccine resistance, there lies a dip in science education

Coincidentally, a recent news analysis in The New York Times claims, “Most Americans have a decent grasp of basic health concepts. . . . But many are never taught how science progresses.” While Ritchie makes an important point, according to the Times piece, it is probably lost on most Americans.

Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science ( “In weighing vaccine mandates, follow the evidence, not the science,” Opinion, Aug. 23), presents a strong case for making a distinction between weighing evidence and “following the science,” as so many implore, when it comes to making public health decisions. He writes, “Science is an act of continuing discovery that by its very nature demands being open to changing one’s mind and expanding one’s understanding. It always . . . welcomes the skeptical voice.”

These two pieces taken together suggest that we are paying the price for not having attended adequately to science education from elementary school onward. Despite talk about its importance, when we have taught science, we have tended to focus on facts and certainty while avoiding the time-consuming, messy, meandering process that truly reflects the scientific process. We have focused on what scientific information should be taught at the expense of how science is actually practiced.

Jeff Winokur

Needham

The writer has been an early childhood and elementary science educator for 40 years.





Our secondary schools are falling short in providing solid foundation

The Museum of Science is a wonderful resource for science education, and Tim Ritchie should be proud of his institution. However, many of our secondary schools fall far short of providing our students with a solid foundation in math and science.

The Programme for International Student Assessment is an international exam that is given to 600,000 15-year-olds from 64 countries every three years. The most recent results from 2015 and 2018 revealed that US students, respectively, finished 35th and 30th in math and 17th and 11th in science. When our teenagers are so far behind in math and science, it is little wonder that, as adults, they can follow neither the evidence nor the science.

Dr. Kevin R. Loughlin

Boston

The writer is a professor emeritus at Harvard Medical School.