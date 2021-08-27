fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Harry Spence: an inspiring partner and advocate for children, families, and schools

Updated August 27, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Harry Spence, then commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Social Services, at a press conference in 2007.
Harry Spence, then commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Social Services, at a press conference in 2007.ZARA TZANEV

It is a sad day to learn that Harry Spence, a giant in public service, has passed away (“Harry Spence, 1946-2021: A rescuer of public institutions,” Metro, Aug. 22). His passing reminds us of his steadfast advocacy and support on behalf of students with disabilities and all students who were in the care and custody of the state Department of Social Services.

As commissioner of DSS (now the Department of Children and Families), he partnered with schools to effect a historic statewide collaboration between public school districts and the agency. His understanding of the complexity of collaborative partnerships between public schools and the state’s child-serving agencies enabled him to create connections that did not exist before.

Advertisement

We were inspired by his imagination, his devotion, and his call to serve our most vulnerable students with disabilities. We are forever grateful for his leadership and the lessons that have been learned from it. It was an honor to serve with him.

Carla B. Jentz

Executive director

Massachusetts Administrators for Special Education

Dedham

Sheldon Berman

Past president

Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents

Bedford