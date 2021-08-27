Harry Spence: an inspiring partner and advocate for children, families, and schools

It is a sad day to learn that Harry Spence, a giant in public service, has passed away (“Harry Spence, 1946-2021: A rescuer of public institutions,” Metro, Aug. 22). His passing reminds us of his steadfast advocacy and support on behalf of students with disabilities and all students who were in the care and custody of the state Department of Social Services.

As commissioner of DSS (now the Department of Children and Families), he partnered with schools to effect a historic statewide collaboration between public school districts and the agency. His understanding of the complexity of collaborative partnerships between public schools and the state’s child-serving agencies enabled him to create connections that did not exist before.