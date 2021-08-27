Mayoral hopefuls, take note: Boston has overdue obligation to make strides on education

Marcela García’s Aug. 21 Opinion column (“Why isn’t there an education candidate in the Boston mayoral race?”) exposes the hard truth of Boston mayoral politics: Education takes a back seat. We cannot afford for education to be a third rail in city elections. Too much is at stake. As García notes, state audits and past studies show that the city’s public education system is not meeting the needs of its students.

Boston’s education system is broken but not irreparably so, and our city has an overdue obligation to make it right.

This belief led 18 organizations to come together to form All Children Thrive (ACT Boston). A nonpartisan collaborative, we are calling on all mayoral candidates to set ambitious goals for student outcomes and the improvements of the system that will be achieved under their leadership.