Home of the Week: A builder’s home gets the white-glove treatment

Year built 1972

Square feet 2,406

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/Water Private

Taxes $5,458 (2021)

There’s more to Wrentham than discount shopping at the outlets, especially if you envelop yourself in the landscaped grounds of this Cape that sits deep on a roughly 2-acre parcel on a winding country road.

The owners (the husband is a builder) have devoted time, patience, and energy to the interior and the exterior of this 49-year-old home — from the full shed dormers on the front and back to the brick patios and three-seasons of blooms to the built-ins and vintage glass doorknobs.

Advertisement

From the driveway, visitors have three options: take the red-brick path to the entrance to the finished basement, climb the stairs to the side entrance, or follow the slate walkway to the front door. At the latter entrance, the home shows off its Cape pedigree with a custom central staircase flanked by the living and dining rooms. The kitchen, den, and half bath take up the rear of the home.

The living room features crown molding, four diamond-glazed windows, built-in bookshelves, and a wood-burning brick fireplace with a white wood mantel. The flooring in this 242-square-foot space is hardwood.

In the dining room, one window looks out to the front of the house and one offers a view of the driveway. The space, which is 143 square feet, has two built-in china cabinets, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and a wrought-iron chandelier that mimics candleholders.

The dining room sits next to the updated eat-in kitchen, which features an island, solid cherry cabinets, granite countertops, an appliance cabinet, a glass tile backsplash with a mosaic tile inlay under the exhaust hood, and recessed lighting. The window over the sink looks out to the backyard, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The dishwasher, however, is hidden behind a panel that matches the cabinetry.

Advertisement

The glass tile backsplash in the kitchen features a mosaic tile inlay. Glasshouse Media

A short hallway off the kitchen leads to a half bathroom with a single vanity, a black-and-white hexagon rosette mosaic tile floor, recessed lighting, and crown molding; the living room; and a den with hardwood flooring, a window view of the side yard, and double French doors to a three-season porch with a knotty-pine tongue-and-groove ceiling and a mahogany floor. The den used to be a bedroom.

On the second floor, there are three bedrooms and two full baths. The owner suite — which is 286 square feet and was renovated in 2001 — offers three windows, a single closet, built-in cabinetry, recessed lighting, and an en-suite bath with a single wall-mounted porcelain sink, a hardwood floor, a linen closet, wainscoting, and a tub/shower combination.

The owner bath has a wall-mounted sink with legs, a tub/shower combo, and a hardwood floor. Glasshouse Media

The second-largest bedroom (192 square feet) comes with two double-door closets, a built-in dresser, and two windows. The third bedroom (156 square feet) has two windows and one closet. They share a bath with a wide, floating single vanity topped with porcelain, as well as a shower clad in ceramic tile. The flooring in the shower is pebblestone. Just outside the shower, it is ceramic tile.

All three bedrooms are carpeted.

The walk-out lower level surprises with a 378-square-foot family room that has built-in cabinetry, track lighting, a drop ceiling, diagonal wood paneling, carpeting, closet space, and a gas fireplace on a brick platform that the owners use as the sole source of heat for the space. The adjoining mudroom features a white tile floor, hangers, cubbies, diagonal wood paneling, and a built-in bench. There is also storage space on this level.

Advertisement

The basement family room offers built-in cabinetry, track lighting, carpeting, closet space, and a drop ceiling. Glasshouse Media

The owners installed a new roof in 2020 and an air-conditioning system in 2019. The property also comes with an irrigation system, an invisible fence for dogs, underground wiring, and mature plantings, including a 20-foot-tall Japanese umbrella pine.

Lisa Shestack of Keller Williams Elite in Plainville is the listing agent.

See more photos of the property below:

The third bedroom is used as an office. Glasshouse Media

The second bedroom. Glasshouse Media

The property comes with a shed. Glasshouse Media

The floating vanity in the main full bath is topped with porcelain. Glasshouse Media

The owner bedroom is carpeted. Glasshouse Media

The mudroom has a white tile floor, cubbies, a built-in bench, a drop ceiling, and coat hooks. Glasshouse Media

The kitchen has cherry cabinets, an island, and granite countertops. Glasshouse Media

The yard is watered via an irrigation system. Glasshouse Media

The living room features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, crown molding, and four diamond-glazed windows. Glasshouse Media

The main bath on the second floor offers a shower with a ceramic tile surround and a pebblestone floor. Glasshouse Media

The dining section of the eat-in kitchen. Glasshouse Media

The basement has a gas fireplace on a brick platform. Glasshouse Media

The den, which used to be a bedroom, has French doors that open to the three-season porch. Glasshouse Media

The backyard offers garden plots, a brick patio, and an expansive lawn. Glasshouse Media

The dining room has a built-in china cabinet. Glasshouse Media

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.