After solid outing from Eduardo Rodriguez, Jonathan Araúz’s late home run rallies Red Sox past Indians

Not in Cleveland, at least. Not immersed in this moment. But sometimes you’re thrusted into that moment unexpectedly with little time to process. Only the expectation to perform.

The Sox’ offense looked weary the entire evening against the Indians. Yet with no outs in the eighth with Cleveland hanging on to a two-run lead, Araúz struck a match with a go-ahead three-run home run in what was ultimately the deciding factor in the Sox’ 4-3 victory.

Following Eduardo Rodriguez’s most recent outing against the Rangers, manager Alex Cora offered a blunt assessment regarding his starter’s performance.

“There’s not much to talk about with him,” Cora said. “He didn’t give us enough innings to win the game.”

It was a different story Friday night. Rodriguez gave his team more than a chance, turning in seven innings, enough time for the Red Sox to get the offense going.

The Red Sox managed just one hit through seven innings, before Christian Vázquez drew a walk from Cleveland reliever James Karinchak and Jarred Duran followed with an opposite-field single to left.

Araúz, called up earlier in the day when Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and who arrived at Progressive Field just before game time, failed on a pair of bunts attempt before pulling a 3-2 offering from Karinchak that just cleared the wall in right.

Garrett Richards pitched a perfect eighth, striking out a pair. Adam Ottavino opened the ninth by walking Franmil Reyes, and pinch runner Andres Gimenez stole second base three pitches later. Ottavino then struck out Wilson Ramos and Bradley Zimmer, and got Owen Miller to ground out to short for his ninth save.

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings Friday night in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Rodriguez turned in just 3⅔ innings in his start last Saturday, yielding five runs behind eight hits and a walk, driving his ERA up to 5.13 — a place where it lived for much of the season.

In a year that called for Rodriguez to be a linchpin to the starting pitching staff, he certainly hasn’t been that.

Friday night, however, in the Sox’ series opener against the Indians, Rodriguez allowing three runs on eight hits — including a Jose Ramirez two-run home run in the fourth inning and a Yu Chang solo shot in the seventh.

On the other side, though, Indians starter Logan Allen worked his way through a Red Sox lineup in dominant fashion. The Red Sox were without some of their better hitters — in addition to Hernández, J.D. Martinez got a day off, and Christian Arroyo was considered a close contact of Hernández’s and was also placed on the COVID-related IL.

Allen came into the game with a 9.13 ERA, yet the Red Sox made him look like Sandy Koufax. Allen gave the Indians six strong innings of one-run ball, allowing just one hit and five strikeouts.

The Sox scored their only run off Allen in the fifth inning. Alex Verdugo negotiated a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Verdugo got lucky after Bobby Dalbec, who had the only hit off Allen in the second inning, grounded a ball toward shortstop Amed Rosario. Instead of staying at second, Verdugo decided to take third and was only safe because of a wide throw by Rosario. Vázquez grounded into a double play, but it scored Verdugo.

Alex Young took over for Allen in the seventh and the Sox went down in order. Karinchak wasn’t nearly as effective.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.