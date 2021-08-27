Bills coach sees competitive disadvantage in his team’s vaccine issues

McDermott addressed reporters on the same day that Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared via social media a letter he received from the league notifying the fifth-year player that he was being fined for twice failing to wear a mask inside the team facility. That led to a reply in which fellow Buffalo wide receiver Cole Beasley — one of the four sent home earlier in the week — asked, “So what’s the point of the mask anyways?”

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating. It’s challenging, however you want to say it,” said the coach. “But I can’t make the decision for them.”

Two days after four of his apparently unvaccinated players were temporarily banished from the Bills’ facility as part of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott acknowledged Thursday that he found the vaccine hesitancy lingering in his locker room to be “very frustrating.”

Beasley, in his 10th NFL season, has been among the league's most outspoken critics of its coronavirus policies and of urgings from numerous sectors that as many people as possible get vaccinated.

“I may die of COVID,” he declared in June, “but I’d rather die actually living.”

Since then, Buffalo offensive lineman Dion Dawkins contracted a case of COVID-19 so severe he said he feared for his life while in the hospital. Around the same time, Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney shared with the media that he, too, had worried about dying from a COVID-related heart condition he contracted last fall.

Nevertheless, the Bills remain among the NFL teams with the lowest rates of player vaccinations. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane confirmed Tuesday the Bills were still around 80 perecent, which is above the overall national average but notably low compared with other franchises. The NFL’s chief medical officer, Allen Sills, said Thursday nearly 93 percent of players around the league are vaccinated.

McDermott agreed with a suggestion the Bills were putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage by having more unvaccinated players than many of their opponents. Under league rules affirmed by its players’ union, Beasley and three teammates — wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler — were sidelined for five days after being deemed close contacts of a team trainer who tested positive for the virus. Given that a vaccinated player would not have been subject to the five-day restriction, all four of the Bills can be presumed to be unvaccinated.

“It’s very frustrating,” said McDermott. “There’s peoples’ livelihoods at stake, in terms of peoples’ jobs and their performance is judged off wins and losses, or how well a person does X or Y, and some of that is dependent on other members of the team. That’s why this is a team game, and being able to count on people is important.

"If this were a real week [in the regular season], having the players out that we've had, that makes it hard to win games that way."

Cardinals-Saints exhibition game moved up

Kickoff for Saturday’s preseason game between the Cardinals and the Saints at the Superdome has been moved up seven hours because of the potential for Hurricane Ida to hit the Louisiana coast by Sunday.

The Saints announced the game will be start at noon Central Time and that the change was agreed upon after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.

The Saints also had a preseason game the Saturday night before Katrina struck little more than 24 hours later and the team wound up being displaced to San Antonio for all of the 2005 regular season. The Saints played just four home games in Louisiana that year, all at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Saints also played three home games in San Antonio’s Alamo Dome and one in Giants Stadium.

Saints name Winston starting QB

The Saints selected Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting quarterback for their regular season opener against Green Bay Sept. 12, said a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the club has not announced the result of its preseason competition for the starting QB job between Winston and Taysom Hill.

The decision means Winston is set to start his first regular-season game since the end of the 2019 season with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers chose not to bring back Winston, who they drafted first overall in 2015, when they had an opportunity to sign former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the spring of 2020.

Mayfield to play in Browns’ exhibition finale

Baker Mayfield will get a summer tune-up after all.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski surprisingly said Mayfield and some “select” Cleveland starters will play in Sunday night’s nationally televised exhibition finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Not wanting to risk injuries, Stefanski had kept his starting quarterback and the majority of his starters on the sideline for the team’s first two preseason games.

“We’re just making decisions individually based on who needs to get some reps, making those decisions based on these practice reps, based on the joint practice reps, based on game reps,” Stefanski said following practice. “So we’ll hold some other guys out.”



