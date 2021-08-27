Boston College to require fans to show proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

Boston College will require fans at Alumni Stadium and other venues on campus to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test administered within the previous 72 hours, the school announced Friday.

The school requires faculty, staff, and students to be fully vaccinated, and as of Friday 99% of all undergraduate students and faculty and staff have been vaccinated.

“We have an obligation to do all that we can to help mitigate the spread of the deadly virus and to protect not only our Boston College supporters but also our entire campus community who are doing their part to help keep themselves — and all of us — safe by becoming fully vaccinated,” athletic director Pat Kraft said in a statement. “We recognize that many in our BC family are already vaccinated and that those who are not, may be inconvenienced by the testing requirement for entry, but this decision is made in the collective best interests of our community, and the community around us.”