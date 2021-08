Bryson DeChambeau overpowered Caves Valley Golf Club in Owing Mills, Md., Friday, shooting a 60, but he missed a 6-footer on the 18th hole to join the 59 club.

DeChambeau had two eagles and eight birdies to take the clubhouse lead, at 16 under, in the second round of the BMW Championship, the second event in the FedEx Cup playoffs. round. The round has been delayed by weather.

This story will be updated.