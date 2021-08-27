Game 130: Red Sox at Indians lineups and pregame notes

After taking two out of three against the Twins, the Red Sox embark on a seven-game road trip beginning tonight with the first of three games against the Indians in Cleveland. The Sox will then head to Tampa for a four-game series with the first-place Rays.
Cleveland has won two in a row and seven of their last 10 to move above .500, eight games behind the White Sox in the AL Central. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (73-56): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 5.19 ERA)
INDIANS (63-62): TBA
Pitching: LHP Logan Allen (1-5, 9.13 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Allen: Xander Bogaerts 1-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, Kiké Hernández 1-1, J.D. Martinez 0-1, Travis Shaw 0-1, Christian Vázquez 0-1.
Indians vs. Rodriguez: Oscar Mercado 0-4, José Ramírez 2-10, Franmil Reyes 2-4, Myles Straw 1-4.
Stat of the day: Dalbec became only the sixth major leaguer ever with at least two home runs and at least seven RBI in a game as the No. 9 hitter, the first since Jackie Bradley Jr. for the Sox on Aug. 15, 2015, vs. the Mariners.
Notes: Devers became the 16th player to record multiple 30-home run seasons for the Red Sox, but only the second to do so before turning 25 years old. Ted Williams did so three times (1939, ‘41, ‘42). ... Hernández has reached base safely in each of his last 16 games, and 49 of his last 52. ... Dalbec is hitting .347 (17-for-49) in August with five home runs and 19 RBIs. ... Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA in three career starts against the Indians.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.