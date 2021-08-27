Jonathan Araúz, arriving shortly before Sox played Indians, missed two bunt attempts, but made up for it

Fortunately for the Sox, Triple A Worcester was playing in Buffalo. The WooSox team bus carried Araúz and Muñoz to Progressive Field, arriving around 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan Araúz and Yairo Muñoz were not expecting to take that ride on Friday afternoon. But the Red Sox needed two players in a hurry after Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández went on the COVD-19 related injured list.

CLEVELAND — It’s about a three-hour ride from Buffalo to Cleveland, a relatively straight line southwest on I-90 along the shore of Lake Erie.

Four hours later, Araúz was the hero in one of the unlikeliest victories of the season. And maybe one of the most important, too.

After twice failing to bunt, Araúz lined a three-run homer to right field in the eighth inning as the Sox beat the Cleveland Indians, 4-3.

It’ll take a few days before we know if this game is what galvanizes the Red Sox. But how could it not?

“Those are fun. That’s why I do this, to enjoy stuff like this,” manager Alex Cora said. “I know I suffer and I get frustrated. But this is very gratifying … Games like that, this is why we’re here.”

Cora has been juggling flaming chainsaws for a few weeks, trying to work around injuries and roster changes as the Sox plummeted down the standings.

The latest blow came Friday with the loss of Arroyo and Hernández. On the first day of a seven-game road trip, Cora’s pregame session with reporters was somber because Hernández, one of the team’s hottest hitters in the second half, could be out as long as 10 days.

Araúz, an athletic infielder who was a Rule 5 Draft pick from Houston before the 2020 season, figures to be playing a lot until Hernández returns.

He had driven in only two runs in 29 previous at-bats with the Sox this season. But on a night when the first five hitters in the order were 0 for 19, Araúz delivered against hard-throwing righthander James Karinchak after Christian Vazquez drew a walk and Jarren Duran singled.

“I know I’m not going to forget that home run,” Araúz said.

Araúz, who was sleeping when he got the call to come here, didn’t necessarily change his approach after twice missing on bunt attempts.

“I kept my head up,” he said via an interpreter. “I said, ‘All right, if I didn’t get the bunt down, I have to move them over somehow. Move the runners, make good contact.’ ”

Cora called the 100-m.p.h. line drive “a laser.” It stunned the crowd of 20,881 and put the charge through the Sox players.

“We’re all excited about it for sure,” said Adam Ottavino, who walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth, then closed out the Indians for his ninth save.

Araúz probably will be back in the lineup on Saturday afternoon.

“I feel ready,” he said. “I feel I prepared myself. It’s been an up-and-down season for me. I’ve had some things not go my way. I think if I can continue to keep my focus on what I can do today to help the team and how I can fit within the lineup to help the club, that’s what I’m going to rest on.”

Ottavino said some victories mean more than others over the course of a long season.

“There are some, but sometimes it’s hard to tell in the moment,” he said. “For sure, sometimes you look back on it and be like, ‘That win really got us going in the right direction.’

“Hopefully this is one of those.”

