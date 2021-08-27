MLB extends Trevor Bauer’s leave as police hand assault investigation to DA

That development moves the matter to Los Angeles prosecutors, who will decide whether or not to charge Bauer. The DA’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Athletic first reported that the police had presented their investigation to prosecutors.

The Pasadena Police Department delivered the results of the three-month investigation to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the case is under review, district attorney’s spokesman Greg Risling said.

Police on Friday presented to prosecutors their investigation of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer in the case of a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly, and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. Baseball officials also extended his paid leave for the seventh time, until Sept. 3.

Bauer has been in limbo since late June, when a California woman filed a request for a temporary restraining order. The woman alleged that during two sexual encounters this spring, Bauer choked her unconscious and then sexually assaulted and repeatedly punched her, leaving her hospitalized.

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge denied the woman’s restraining order, ruling that the woman didn’t clearly express her boundaries concerning rough sex, including by sending him texts saying she enjoyed being choked unconscious and asking for “all the pain.”

Following her request for the temporary restraining order, The Washington Post reported Bauer had also been subject to another order of protection last year in Ohio, sought by a woman who made similar allegations. Bauer’s representatives, who declined to comment Friday, have denied the allegations of both women.

Bauer has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was “wholly consensual” in the nights they spent together in April and May at his Pasadena home.

The latest extension in Bauer’s paid leave, the result of an agreement between MLB and the player’s union, into the last month of the baseball season makes it increasingly unlikely that the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner will throw another pitch in the regular season. He is being paid $40 million this year, the highest salary in baseball history.

MLB has appeared to be waiting on the resolution of the criminal investigation before deciding whether or not to suspend Bauer, and for how long. The league first put him on paid administrative leave on July 2.

The start of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia was delayed 26 minutes due to contact tracing after the Phillies put three players on the COVID-19 injured list.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but first pitch was at 7:31 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp, and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL. Knapp was in the original starting lineup, but replaced by J.T. Realmuto about 45 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Pitchers were warming up as they normally would about 25 minutes before the scheduled first pitch but cleared the field about 10 minutes later. Philadelphia scheduled starter Aaron Nola and Diamondbacks’ Taylor Widener resumed their warmups around 7:05 when players from both teams returned to the field.

Kenta Maeda to have elbow surgery, perhaps Tommy John

The Twinsannounced right-hander Kenta Maeda will have season-ending elbow surgery performed Wednesday in Texas by orthopedist Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Rangers. Maeda was pulled from his previous start six days ago with tightness in his forearm. The Tommy John ligament replacement procedure, which would likely keep Maeda out for 2022 as well, is one of several options under consideration, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Also Friday, Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton was reinstated from the injured list after missing 55 games while his broken left pinky finger healed. Buxton played in only three games after returning June 19 from a strained right hip that kept him out for 39 games . . . All-Star catcher Buster Posey started for San Francisco against Atlanta after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee. Giants manager Gabe Kapler also said catcher Curt Casali, the fill-in starter for Posey who left Thursday night’s 3-2 win at New York due to dizziness, was available off the bench. Kapler said tests on Casali “didn’t find any evidence of a concussion.” Posey, the 2012 NL MVP, was under no restrictions, Kapler said . . . Yasmani Grandal was in the starting lineup for the AL Central-leading White Sox, batting sixth against the crosstown Cubs in his first game off the 10-day injured list. The switch-hitting catcher had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. The Cubs, meanwhile, scratched infielder David Bote after he sprained his right ankle during batting practice. The 28-year-old got hurt when he stepped on a ball near some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field. Ian Happ was inserted into the fifth spot in the lineup, playing left field. Matt Duffy moved from third to second, and Patrick Wisdom moved from left to third.