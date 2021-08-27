Oct. 3 could be notable not just for Tom Brady’s return, and other thoughts

▪ Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, was one of the great days in New England sports history. As fans filled Fenway Park for a critical evening playoff game with Dave Dombrowski’s Tigers, folks watching TVs at the ballpark saw the Patriots rally from a 27-23 deficit in the final minute against Drew Brees and the undefeated Saints at Gillette Stadium. With no timeouts left, Tom Brady marched the Patriots 70 yards, winning the game with five seconds remaining on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thompkins.

Picked-up pieces while wondering why needy “Mr. Kraft” needs to commute to Patriots practice via helicopter …

Advertisement

A few hours later at the Fens, with the Sox trailing, 5-1, in the eighth, David Ortiz crushed a game-tying grand slam into the Red Sox bullpen as Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter went ass-over-teakettle in a futile quest for the catch. The Sox went on to square the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win and ultimately won the World Series.

Fast-forward eight years and circle Sunday, Oct. 3, on your calendars.

You no doubt already know that Oct. 3 is the night Brady returns to Gillette with his Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a showdown with Bill Belichick and his new quarterback — Cam Newton or Mac Jones. It will be Brady’s first appearance in New England since he told us he was leaving for Tampa on St. Patrick’s Day 2020. Tickets for this game will cost about as much as a seat on Jeff Bezos’s next trip to outer space.

By the time Brady takes the field at Gillette, we will know the playoff fate of the thrill ride we have come to know as the 2021 Boston Red Sox.

Oct. 3 is the final day of the Major League regular season. It’s certainly possible that the Sox’ situation could be decided prior to that final Sunday, but the likelihood is that we will be scoreboard watching with gusto in the hours leading up to kickoff at Gillette.

Advertisement

All big league games start at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time on the final Sunday. The Sox will be mopping up against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, the Yankees will be playing host to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx and the Oakland A’s will be at Houston.

I don’t know about you, but I’m hoping for Tom Brady vs. Jones and Belichick Oct. 3, then Red Sox vs. Yankees in a one-game wild card, Tuesday, Oct. 5. Chris Sale vs. Gerrit Cole.

▪ Here we go: The NFL, under the cover of COVID precautions, has ruled that the only media allowed in locker rooms for at least the start of this year will be “club-affiliated” media. So now the NFL is making it official: You will never know anything that the teams do not want you to know.

Swell. I look for the NBA, NHL, and MLB to follow suit. But I am wondering if WBZ-TV, the shameless Baghdad Bob house organ of the Patriots, counts as “club-affiliated” media.

▪ Quiz: Name the big leaguer who hit into four triple plays and participated in three more as an infielder (answer below).

▪ J.D. Martinez is pretty much back to J.D. 2020, and the reason is pretty obvious. Going into Cleveland, Martinez was down to .280 with zero RBIs in his last nine games.

Advertisement

Folks think it’s the wear and tear of playing the outfield every day. No. It’s the video binkie. When he plays the outfield, J.D. doesn’t have time to watch hitting video in the dugout or clubhouse. Wonder how Ted Williams ever hit .406 without video.

J.D. Martinez hit .238 for his first 20 games in the month of August. John Tlumacki

▪ Sale has been nails so far, as we thought he would, but it would be impossible for him to have had it any easier: three home games against last-place teams (Baltimore, Texas, Minnesota). Those three teams went into Friday at 139-241, an aggregate 102 games under .500. Wow.

The Sox beat the Orioles, Rangers, and Twins, 34-4, in Sale’s three starts. His return to real competition will be Tuesday at the TropDome.

▪ Rachel Nichols is not the devil. She was a very good journalist for the Washington Post and had a nice career with ESPN. In these eyes, the Worldwide Leader overreacted to Nichols’s unfortunate “off the record” 2020 conversation regarding Maria Taylor.

The erasure of Nichols was patently unfair and over the top. Many (Stephen A. Smith, for one) have been sanctioned less for more.

▪ Joe Posnanski’s “The Baseball 100” goes on sale Sept. 28 (don’t drop it on your foot; it’s north of 800 pages). The rankings lean heavily on WAR. Posnanski’s top five, in order: Willie Mays, Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Oscar Charleston, a center fielder born in 1896 who played in the Negro Leagues.

Advertisement

Ted Williams is ranked No. 6. Roger Clemens is No. 13. The only pitchers ahead of Clemens are Walter Johnson (7) and Satchel Paige (10).

▪ Once 10½ games out of first place, the Yankees went into the weekend with a 12-game win streak and 34 wins in their last 45 games. That is the Yanks’ longest winning streak since the Mantle-Maris team of 1961.

▪ The Orioles need relegation. Their 19-game losing streak was baseball’s longest since the 2005 Royals. The O’s probably will become the first big league team to lose at least 108 in three straight (non-abbreviated) seasons since the expansion Mets of the early 1960s.

▪ I love the 500 Home Run Club. Can name all 28 members in less than 60 seconds. Miguel Cabrera became the newest member last weekend. Nelson Cruz has less than 60 to go, but he is 41 years old. Robinson Cano, suspended for 2021, is almost 39 and needs 166. Giancarlo Stanton is only 31 and has 165 to go. Mike Trout is 190 away and just turned 30.

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera swatted his 500th homer in Toronto last Sunday. Jon Blacker/Associated Press

Here’s a challenge to you readers: Tell me what season in baseball history featured the most players on active rosters who would eventually get to 500. I’m thinking it was in the late 1960s or perhaps the early part of this century. I do not know the answer.

Advertisement

▪ Could Alex Cora just once bench somebody for losing a game because of laziness, stupidity, or premature pimping?

▪ NESN and WEEI continue to do their best work with the annual Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon, which raised $3.7 million Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanks to all the local ballplayers and team representatives who gave time and dollars to the cause. And that goes double for the ever-generous local treasure, Massachusetts Broadcast Hall of Famer Jonny Miller of WBZ.

The telethon has raised more than $61 million for the Jimmy Fund since 2002.

▪ A reader asks if Trump-propelled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker could be taken down from behind by Adam Vinatieri.

▪ “Ted Lasso” is not to be missed. Season 2′s classic “Rainbow” episode rolled out just a few days before the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. Sign up for Apple TV, watch the show, and thank me later.

▪ This is tennis’s first US Open without both Venus and Serena Williams since 2003.

▪ Quiz answer: Brooks Robinson.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.