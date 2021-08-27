Red Sox’ Kiké Hernández out indefinitely after testing positive for COVID-19

Hernández, who told reporters in April that he had been vaccinated, has a breakthrough case. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms.

Another utility player, Christian Arroyo, was deemed a close contact of Hernández’s and will miss at least this weekend’s series against the Cleveland Indians.

CLEVELAND — The Red Sox will be without Kiké Hernández indefinitely after the super utility player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“They will be out for an extended period of time,” Cora said.

A player who tests positive is generally out for 10 days per Major League Baseball’s protocols. Because Hernández is vaccinated, he could miss less time.

Arroyo could be out for up to seven days.

The Sox are already without right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who went on the bereavement list Thursday.

Jonathan Arauz and Yairo Muñoz were summoned from Triple A Worcester and headed here when Cora spoke to reporters before Friday night’s series opener. Arauz was scheduled to play second base and Muñoz left field.

“We have to find a way to keep moving forward and keep playing good baseball,” Cora said.

Hernández has started 108 games this season and is fifth on the team with an .811 OPS. He has hit .300 with a .937 OPS since the All-Star break.

Arroyo has hit .264 with a .777 OPS in 53 games. This marks his fourth time on the injured list this season.

Cora said more roster moves are coming, perhaps as soon as Saturday. One could be activating utility player Danny Santana off the injured list. He has been out since July 22 with a strained left groin.

The Sox have had 10 players land on the COVID-19 related injured list this season. Most have missed only a game or two.

Bench coach Will Venable was recently away from the team for 12 days after testing positive. First base coach Tom Goodwin also missed time after being in contact with Goodwin and ordered to quarantine in Canada.

“We’ve been very disciplined,” Cora said. “Just talking to other people on other teams, we probably are the most aggressive team testing wise throughout the process.

“It’s not Kiké's fault. I know for a fact that he’s been great about all this stuff and taking care of his family for obvious reasons . . . It’s something that we don’t control. We’re fighting an invisible enemy.”

The Sox are one of six teams yet to have 85 percent of their core group of players, coaches and staffers vaccinated.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.